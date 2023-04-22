Down must seize chance to stride on against Donegal: Michael Walsh

Down’s Conor Laverty will hope to see his side build on their encouraging League form — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

When Michael Walsh stepped away from the Down senior football team in 2007, it lost one of the most cultured players ever to have graced the Mourne County scene.

Walsh, imbued with unbridled flair and recognised as one of the most creative players of his generation, had played a big part in enriching Down’s style and panache.

Today, as one of the leading sports physiotherapists and strength and conditioning coaches in the province, his passion for Gaelic football remains unabated while his commitment to Down is unrelenting.

When the team take the field tomorrow against Donegal in an Ulster Championship Quarter-Final at Pairc Esler (2pm), it’s doubtful if anyone in the ground will absorb the proceedings quite as much as he will.

“I can’t help it,” smiled Walsh. “I just automatically get caught up in games. I absolutely love football and I am desperately keen to see Down get some measure of success. I honestly believe they have a great chance of driving home the message on this occasion that they are an improved team and can go further.”

Michael Walsh remains as passionate about Down football as ever — © ©INPHO/Andrew Paton

Walsh has watched as successive Down teams have been forced to play second fiddle in the Ulster series but he won’t hear of anything in relation to this in the context of tomorrow’s match.

“Let’s be honest, Donegal are missing several key players, Down have just come very close to getting promotion, they will be at home, there is a brilliant atmosphere in the county — what better build-up would you want?” queried the Mayobridge clubman.

“It’s wide open for Down to really go at it, there is absolutely no doubt about that. Positivity must be the name of the game here. I feel we have good players, a very capable management team and great supporters. There has never been a better time for Down to deliver.”

Not so long ago, Donegal handed Down the father and mother of all hidings in Newry and that game is still vivid in Walsh’s memory.

“We were taken to the cleaners that day. Now that our pride has been restored and there is a palpable hunger for success, I would urge the lads to go at it hammer and tongs. To my mind, this is a huge opportunity for Down football to take a big step forward,” insisted Walsh.

Patrick McBrearty will hope to lead Donegal to victory over Down — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

As a member of the Down team that lost to Tyrone in the 2003 Ulster Senior Football Championship Final, Walsh knows what it is like to endure sporting heartbreak.

And while he is conscious that Down have had to exercise patience in their bid to reach the high spots again, he is convinced that the present side has the capacity to regain some of the status which the Mourne County enjoyed in the past.

“Look at where Down are at this moment — we came very close to getting promoted in the League, we have a good chance against Donegal and we meet Derry in the Ulster Under-20 Final on Wednesday night. This all smacks of progress and the challenge now is to continue to go onwards and upwards,” stated Walsh.

“The players will get plenty of encouragement from the stands and terraces.”