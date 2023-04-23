Down take place in Ulster Semi-Finals after ending 13-year Donegal hoodoo with victory

Down 2-13 Donegal 1-11

Down secured their first Championship win over Donegal for 13 years when they secured a fully merited victory at Pairc Esler on Sunday afternoon in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-final.

Two divisions may have separated the sides this season but on the day the Mournemen were worthy winners as they confidently took the game to the visitors in the second-half.

Donegal got off to the best possible start when they had the ball in the Down net as early as the third minute when Jason McGee held off a couple of challenges before firing low past keeper Niall Kane with his weaker left foot.

Down full forward Pat Havern opened his side’s account in the ninth minute from a free before Daire O’Baoill and Ryan Johnston traded points. Donegal hadn’t registered in ten minutes but corner back Caolan Ward put that right when he took responsibility to notch a quality score from just outside the “D”.

In the 20th minute though Down drew level with a well-taken goal. Liam Kerr brilliantly chipped it up into his hands before a blistering turn of pace sent him clear of the Donegal defence and he finished in style past keeper Shaun Patton.

It was just the tonic the large home support needed and they got their noses in front for the first time thanks to a free from the boot of Havern although that advantage through was short-lived as O’Baoill responded with an outstanding point.

Donegal had their tails up approaching half-time and they almost got in for a second goal when a great run from midfielder Caolan McGonagle saw him offload the ball to Conor O’Donnell whose shot was saved by Kane with the rebound falling to McGonagle who was denied by a Niall McParland block.

Ryan Johnston then edged Down back in front with a superb point with the outside of the boot after he had taken a mark but it was Donegal keeper Patton who had the final say of the half when he converted a “45” to leave it 1-4 each.

Ciaran Thompson and Daniel Guinness exchanged points on the resumption before Down began to take control. Johnston knocked over his second mark before Eugene Branagan scored.

Down had their tails up and in the 46th minute they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Johnston which Havern confidently converted past keeper Patton. All of a sudden there were five points between the sides and Donegal were in trouble.

The visitors responded though with three points in a row from Conor O’Donnell, Thompson and O’Baoill to leave it 2-7 to 1-8 with a quarter of an hour left to play. Havern converted a much needed free for Down before a brilliant score from wing back Danny Magill put them four clear again.

Donegal though weren’t going away and they came up with another three unanswered scores from O’Donnell, McGee and Oisin Gallen to cut the gap to two by the 64th minute.

They failed to score again, though, as a superb Down side closed the game out. Substitute Andrew Gilmore scored from a free as well as from play and sandwiched in between were inspirational points from Guinness and Conor Poland as they set up a Semi-Final meeting with neighbours, Armagh.

Down: N Kane, P Laverty, A Doherty, S Annett, D Magill (0-1), N McParland, M Rooney, D Guinness (0-2), R McEvoy, C Doherty, R Johnston (0-3, 2M), L Kerr (1-0), D McAleenan, P Havern (1-3, 3F, 1-0 pen), E Branagan (0-1).

Subs: C Francis for Annett, A Gilmore (0-2, 1F) for Branagan, S Johnston for R Johnston, C Poland (0-1) for McParland, G Collins for McAleenan.

Donegal: S Patton (0-1, “45”), M Curran, B McCole, C Ward (0-1), C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher, C McGonagle, J McGee (1-1), D O’Baoill (0-3), M Langan, C Thompson (0-2, 2F), H McFadden, J Brennan, C O’Donnell (0-2).

Subs: L McGlynn for Langan, O Gallen (0-1) for McFadden, C Tobin for Ward, R O’Donnell for McMenamin.

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)