Down thrilled to knock off big guns Donegal and reach Ulster Semi-Finals, beams Conor Laverty

Down 2-13 Donegal 1-11

Down turned in a spectacular display to lower the colours of Donegal in this gripping Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final tie on Sunday.

Conor Laverty’s side not only exhibited their many-sided skills but revealed admirable character in lending a new dimension to the provincial series.

The winners may have flirted with danger on occasions but they invariably maintained their composure and ultimately landed the county’s most significant victory for some time.

The teams were level on three occasions in the first-half and at half-time.

Donegal could not have asked for a better opening when, with less than three minutes gone, midfield strongman Jason McGee powered forward and thundered a superb drive past the helpless Niall Kane.

But Down responded robustly, their midfield pairing of Daniel Guinness and Ryan McEvoy carving out possession and linking cleverly with their attack. And after Pat Havern and Miceal Rooney had landed points, it was Liam Kerr who surged through for a 22nd minute goal that visibly lifted the home side.

They maintained the pressure with Havern and Ryan Johnston converting frees but with Daire O Baoill and Shaun Patton from a ‘45’ responding, the visitors were back on level terms at 1-4 each when the half-way stage was reached.

But the turning point came when Pat Havern drilled home a 45th minute penalty that provided the spur for his side to launch their victory charge. This they did in some style with Havern, Daniel and Andrew Gilmore sparking a short, sharp scoring spree that got their side over the line as Donegal wilted.

Indeed such was Down’s spirit and passion in the closing stages that Donegal appeared to be unnerved. They missed four viable points-scoring chances as well as two golden opportunities to find the home team’s net.

Daire O’Baoill, who had been excellent earlier, and Ciaran Thompson missed chances that might have allowed their team to salvage the game while the Donegal subs did not make an impact from the bench. But at the end of the day it was Down’s fiery resilience that stood to them when the heat was on. They threw their bodies on the line in their bid to close out the game and if fortune favours the brave then it was very much on the side of the Mournemen in what was a pulsating climax to a riveting encounter.

Time and again Down put in telling tackles to force Donegal backwards as they strove to create chances by attacking down the flanks.

The Down substitutes, in contrast, more than proved their worth with Gilmore contributing two superb points and generally helping to revitalise the attack in the closing stages. The only surprise here was the talented Gilmore was not in the starting line-up given the impressive play he had shown over the course of the Allianz League.

Referee Brendan Cawley came under fire for a failure to award what were two frees in particular but while Down manager Laverty heaped praise on his side at the finish he flashed out a warning in relation to next weekend’s semi-final against Armagh.

“No matter what people might say we were up against a side in this game that had been in Division One,” pointed Laverty, “We have been playing in Division Three and we always knew it was going to be a tough task. Donegal have players of serious quality and they certainly put it up to us.

“They may have had their own problems but all we could do was focus on our own preparations for the game which we did.

“We wanted to concentrate totally on ourselves and focus on the job in hand. When you think about it we conceded a goal in the first couple of minutes, which is not the best way in which to start any game. But we found our rhythm and, to tell you the truth, we are just delighted to have got over this hurdle.”

Like Armagh, Down have now a week in which to prepare for next Sunday’s Semi-Final which is expected to attract a huge crowd to St Tiernach’s Park, Clones. But Laverty is unperturbed about the sharp turnaround.

“Maybe we would have liked a little more time but we are delighted to be in the last four,” inisists Laverty.

“This is where you want to be, after all. Armagh are in the same position as ourselves although you could say that they have an extra day.

“To be honest, that extra day can be massive sometimes. But it’s a case now of buckling down and getting ourselves ready for what will be a huge task.

“To be honest, I am just very happy to be able to help these Down players in any way I can. The Down supporters have been superb of late and hopefully they will get behind us again in big numbers next Sunday.”

And Laverty’s thoughts on Armagh?

“They are in the running for the All-Ireland title this year, we are under no illusions about that. They will go into next weekend’s game hoping to build on their performance and that’s something we have to be ready for,” added the Down boss,

“We will have to be on our toes for them because they will have taken heart from that win over Cavan.”

Down: N Kane; P Laverty, A Doherty, S Annett; D Magill 0-1, N McParland, M Rooney 0-1; D Guinness 0-2, R McEvoy; C Doherty, R Johnston 0-2, L Kerr 1-0; D McAleenan, P Havern 1-3 (3f), E Branagan 0-1.

Subs: C Francis for Annett (49), A Gilmore 0-2 for Branagan (53), S Johnston for R Johnston (60), C Poland 0-1 for McParland (65),G Collins for McAleenan (70).

Donegal: S Patton 0-1 (‘45’); M Curran, B McCole, C Ward 0-1; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee 1-1; D O Baoill 0-3, M Langan, C Thompson 0-2 (2f); H McFadden, J Brennan, C O’Donnell 0-2.

Subs: L McGlynn for Langan (17), O Gallen 0-1 for McFadden (46), K Tobin for Ward (49), R O’Donnelly for McMenamin (65), K Barrett for McGlynn (65).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)