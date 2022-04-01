Down will reach Division One at some stage with or without me, says Ronan Sheehan

National Hurling League

When Ronan Sheehan got the job of Down hurling manager, he knew he was fortunate.

Hi s grounding was in Kilkeel, where his father — from Cork (he is a cousin of the renowned Cork referee Conor Lane) — alongside Fermanagh hurling manager Joe Baldwin’s father — from Waterford — gathered up a team to play.

Life has taken him to Newry and the Shamrocks club. Good hurling people, but a remove from the blue-blood dynasty of Portaferry, Ballycran and Ballygalget on the Ards Peninsula.

Is that important? Well, consider the greatest ever description of Down hurling, delivered by Hugh Dorrian to the late Sean McGuinness when he took over as manager in the late 1980s.

“McGuinness, have you any sense?” said Dorrian.

He put his hand out and said: “Look, there’s County Down”. He cocked his thumb to the side and said: “And there’s the peninsula.

“And you see that nail on the thumb? That’s where the hurling is. That’s all you have. You’re not right in the head coming down here.”

It’s not quite the same now. The game has spread beyond the thumbnail and now the senior team includes players from Ballela, Liatroim, Newry Shamrocks, Bredagh and Carryduff.

But still, Sheehan had served his time in the development squads among the county.

“To be honest, I got the job because nobody else wanted it at the time,” Sheehan said.

“Sean Óg (McAteer, county secretary) and Sean Rooney, who was the county chairman at that time, very much took a punt on me at that time.

“I have no doubt there were a few around the county who were asking, ‘What are you doing, putting that eejit in charge?’ And I’m sure there were people looking for someone more high-profile or ‘better’.

“People would have seen Down as being at a very low ebb. I certainly did not see it that way because I had been involved in development squads for a good number of years. I knew the talent that was in and around at under-age.”

He added: “I knew the talent even there in terms of Stephen Keith, John McManus, Caolan Taggart, who were established players too.

“And I just felt there was something in that group. I just felt myself that I was lacking in a bit of experience.”

So what did he do? He ransacked his contacts book. He had become close to Cork legend Diarmuid O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan could have gone anywhere as a coach, but he signed up to the Down project.

Inch by inch, ball by ball, Down crawled up. They face Westmeath today in Thurles in the Division 2A final. Win that, and they are in Division One hurling again for the first time in 15 years. No promotion/relegation play-offs, nothing. Just one game. Between the Under-20s getting to the All-Ireland ‘B’ final last year and the seniors, it is their fifth national final in four years.

Two hours after the game, O’Sullivan will be on the sideline for Cork for their Division One final against Waterford.

The year started with an on-pitch tumult when Down players accused Carlow opponents of sectarian sledging. They said their piece at the time and moved on.

Their resolve has been strengthened by the acquisition of former Tipperary and Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer and sports psychologist Des Jennings, who worked with the Armagh footballers in 2002.

Sheehan said: “(O’Dwyer) has brought that toughness to our players. There’s no team that tackles like we do, hunts in packs as we do in this division. He definitely put his imprint in there in terms of his work rate, the necessity to work hard, the tigerish tackling.”

On Jennings, he said: “People sometimes go OTT on this, and others dismiss it as a fad, but with the right sports psychologist who strikes the right balance…

“What I mean by that is they are more interested in the person and the player off the field than they are on the field. That does make a difference to that player in terms of their mental strength and their willingness to engage and evolve and mature.”

As a child, Sheehan and his family would holiday in Cork. He grew up in an era idolising Tony ‘Baby Jesus’ O’Sullivan and jumping the fence at Semple Stadium to hail his heroes winning Munster titles.

Now he gets to be part of the history of the stadium.

“It’s fantastic to be on the field of dreams. I have said that. I think there is a lot of credit due to the GAA for putting the game on before the Division One final. These things matter for counties like Down,” said Sheehan. “But ultimately, the most important thing is the match itself. Where it is being played is irrelevant.”

Last Saturday they were in Portaferry. Sheehan asked his players to look at both sets of goals, and the colour of the grass. Nothing changes today.

“This group of players have achieved an awful lot already. They are hungry for more and ultimately, regardless of whether Ronan Sheehan is here when this journey finishes, I have no doubt that the destination for this group of players will be Division One at some stage over the next couple of years,” he added.