Fans helped Down to victory over Westmeath, claims Marty Clarke, as this time comeback goes their way

A week after a comeback attempt in Ederney that didn’t quite come off, there was another nail biting dramatic turnaround on Saturday evening in Pairc Esler, that this time went Down’s way.

The players lingered on the pitch after beating Westmeath 1-10 to 0-11, posing for photos and chatting with fans – and it’s no wonder, as Down coach Marty Clarke, recognises the value in the supporters that helped drag them through.

“I suppose it is a long time since we heard the crowd in Newry in a night game,” said a relieved Clarke after the dust had settled.

“I know the Derry game in the McKenna Cup was a big game and in the Antrim game they helped us over the line, and there again tonight.”

Of course whether Down’s one-point defeat in Fermanagh, compared to Saturday’s two-point win, was due to the supporters, is unquantifiable, but Clarke agrees that remaining undefeated in Newry is massively important.

“That is a huge factor for us. We unfortunately only have three home games in the national league this year so if we have any aspirations of going up and pushing on we understand that we have to win all three of those and then two away ones as well,” he added.

"So it is a massive thing. But it’s just great to see this place have a nice energy about it again, and a lot of Down jerseys on peoples backs.”

In terms of the manner of the win, Clarke focussed on the positives for the most part.

“We were particularly pleased that we were a lot harder to score against. For large periods we had a lot more pressure on the ball. Westmeath are a good side. They found it much more difficult to break us down. We held them to 11 points so that’s the positives the heart the group showed.”

And asked what the team talk was like at half-time when Down trailed by five points, Conor Laverty’s right-hand man said it was ‘a bit more emotional’ than the week before.

“We were disappointed in certain elements but we still knew we had the faith in the group. While we conceded eight points, we felt that defensive side of things was still fairly solid. We had a good system there and we knew we had legs to introduce into the game. So we just kept it calm.”

“We did go 10-3 down but once we got momentum and we got the penalty we always felt we had the run in the legs. We've tested this group, physically earlier in the year and it stood to us tonight.”