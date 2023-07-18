GAA Club steps up security after pitch damaged by car doing handbrake turns

Damaged pitch at Co Down GAA Club. Pic shared on Saul GAC Facebook page.

A Co Down GAA club has stepped up security after its pitch was extensively damaged by a car doing handbrake turns.

New CCTV cameras are set to be installed at Saul GAC in Downpatrick after the vehicle was driven onto the pitch at the weekend.

The driver performed handbrake turns resulting in lengthy tyre tracks being forged across the playing surface.

The club condemned the incident on social media and shared pictures of the aftermath.

“This is what our players turned up to this week,” it posted on Facebook.

"Our main pitch damaged by clear disregard to our club and members.

“The damage caused by a car doing handbrake turns, has impacted on our pitch significantly and only thanks to the outstanding volunteers we have in the club, repairs are underway.

“The club has increased security around our grounds, with new CCTV installed and going forward the grounds will be locked.

“We ask whoever done this, to respect our club!”