Goals by Pat Havern and Conor Francis keep Down on the up

NFL Division 3

Pat Havern's goal was key in giving Down the momentum to go on and win in Tipperary — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

Down’s bright start to 2023 continued as they defeated Tipperary 2-11 to 1-11 in the opening round in Division 3 of the National Football League at Semple Stadium.

The visitors took control from the off with Pat Havern kicking the first of his three points from play in the half after five minutes. They were three to the good by the time Tipp opened their account from a Sean O’Connor free after 16 minutes, but they struggled to breach a well organised Down defence, not helped by cheap turnovers and from one such counter-attack, Eamon Brown played in Havern for a 20th minute goal to help Down into a 1-6 to 0-2 half time lead.

Tipp failed to register a shot at goal from open play in the first-half, but captain Conor Sweeney grabbed a 38th minute point and they were further boosted by the sending off of Niall McParland two minutes later.

The hosts cut the arrears to four but a mistake by goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly allowed Conor Francis in for a 61st minute goal. Teddy Doyle cancelled that out two minutes later, but his red card in added time ended Tipp’s hopes.

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, E Moloney; L Boland, J Kennedy (0-1f); M Stokes, M O’Shea (0-1), T Doyle (1-0); L McGrath, C Sweeney (0-4, 3f), S O’Connor (0-1f). Subs:C Deeley for Boland (32 inj); S O’Brien for O’Connor (HT); C Cadell for Stokes (44); M Russell (0-2) for Moloney (51); D Leahy (0-2) for Sweeney (63 inj).

DOWN: J O’Hare; R McEvoy, P Laverty, R Magill; M Rooney, N McParland, C Francis (1-0); N Donnelly, O Murdock (0-1); G Collins; D McAleenan, L Kerr; E Brown (0-2), P Havern (1-4, 0-1f), B O’Hagan (0-2f). Subs:A Gilmore (0-2, 1f) for Brown (45); C Doherty for Rooney (46); C Fitzpatrick for Donnelly (58); D McClements for McAleenan (61); P Branagan for Collins (70).

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare).