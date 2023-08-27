Holders Kilcoo’s tussle with Carryduff will continue eventful start in Down

Karl Lacey will attempt to lead Kilcoo to a successful retention of their Down Senior Football Championship title

The seasoned Ryan McEvoy can lead Kilcoo's charge to further glory in the Down Championship

Kilcoo will commence the defence of their Down Senior Football Championship title when they face Carryduff at Pairc Esler, Newry tonight (7.30pm).

With former Donegal Academy boss Karl Lacey now calling the shots with Kilcoo, the team are buoyed for what they hope will prove another successful sortie through the Down Championship.

Boasting a core of experienced players including Niall Kane, Miceal Rooney, Ryan McEvoy, Ryan Johnston, Eugene Branagan and Ceilum Doherty boosting their side, Kilcoo certainly look to be at concert pitch for this assignment.

And the Down Championship certainly caught fire when Glenn just managed to get the better of Saval by 1-11 to 1-09 in a tingling contest yesterday.

A match which for the most part had been nip and tuck suddenly exploded in the closing phase, where a plethora of cards were shown to players.

Saval manager and goalkeeper Danny Hughes, who gave magnificent service to his county as a player for several years, was shown the first red card – and he was followed by his team colleague Eoin McNally.

And Glenn did not escape censure, given that Nathan Rodgers and Daniel Fearon were also shown cards.

Yet, up until the time that the game disintegrated into something akin to a shambles, both sides had played some attractive football.

Declan Carville had grabbed Glenn’s early goal, which helped see his side lead by 1-07 to 0-04 at half-time before the game subsequently descended into chaos.

And there was no lack of excitement in the clash between Longstone and Castlewellan either, which went to extra-time – and then penalties.

A dramatic goal in the closing seconds of normal time by Niall Burden saw Longstone finish level at the final whistle (1-07 to 0-10) after Matthew Cunningham, Michael Ireland, Niall Sloan and Conor Poland played leading roles in keeping the side in contention.

At the end of the first half of extra-time, Longstone led by 2-08 to 0-10, but Castlewellan had pulled back on level terms when it ended all square (2-08 to 1-11), with Longstone winning the penalty shoot-out 5-4.