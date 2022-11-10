I’m lucky the punch that left me in hospital for more than a week wasn’t ‘lights out’, says Down’s Caolan Mooney

Gaelic Games

The CCTV footage shows the whole incident lasted just 44 seconds, nothing in the normal course of events. But it might have cost Down’s Caolan Mooney everything.

At the time it was headline news. Mooney, star for the Mourne men and a former AFL player, was standing alongside his brother and their two partners when an altercation started in Newry in late 2019.

Earlier in the day, he had fielded against Fermanagh in the McKenna Cup and that evening they were celebrating a family christening. Waiting on a taxi, something erupted.

“After the night out, we ended up being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Mooney recalls.

The trial, which handed down suspended sentences of two years and nine months to the attackers, heard that there was a case of mistaken identity after a bottle had been thrown.

Two men approached the Mooney brothers. During the assault, Patrick Mooney suffered a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, but Caolan’s injuries were much more severe. He was punched, causing him to fall and hit his head. The seriousness of the situation was apparent when an ambulance arrived at the scene and took him away. Tests and scans would show he suffered a fractured skull and had a bleed on the brain.

The injuries were serious enough that he was kept in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for over a week, of which he has no recollection. He wouldn’t play football again for over six months.

“I can’t really remember the first seven days of being in hospital,” Mooney says. “But I’ve seen the video because I had to go to the police station. It doesn’t look great. That’s the risk you take, you throw a dig, hit the person in the wrong place. I was lucky I hit my head the way I hit it. If it had to have been a wee bit deeper it was lights out.”

Mooney won back-to-back Hogan cups with St Colman’s, where his exploits saw him picked up by Collingwood. That he made six senior appearances meant he gained more traction than most Irish exports, though he might have seen more action as he cut his time in Australia short despite having another year on his contract.

“It’s probably something that has been a problem my whole career, just impatience,” he added.

“I had another year on my contract and I felt like I wasn’t getting enough game time.

“I was 21. It was a pretty big step to take. A lot of boys were making the jump up to the Holylands (in Belfast) thinking that was a big step to take. I was jumping over the other side of the world so it was daunting. I thought I was doing enough in the second team to maybe push on with the seniors, but the coach had other ideas. So I threw the head up and decided to come home.”

Down welcomed him back with open arms but the county have struggled for much of his time here. Last season, they hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Most of the squad went drinking at a training camp, which saw manager James McCartan leave his post before being coaxed back ahead of the Ulster championship game with Monaghan.

“It’s all out in the open,” says Mooney. “ Look, everyone knows we made the mistake of going drinking.”

And while he was Down captain in 2022, he now admits he didn’t have the appetite for the campaign before it even got going.

“To be brutally honest, I was (thinking on) whether to go back or not last year and the most selfish thing I did last year was go back. I just didn’t want to be there.

“And I just thought I had to be there… the worst thing they could have done was make me captain because then I maybe thought I had to stay. I used to hate leaving the house and having to go to training.

“If you’re not enjoying it, don’t put yourself through it because it can wreck the way you think and the way you carry yourself.”

Mooney is currently out of action for an extended period after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament while on club duty with Downpatrick after his switch from Rostrevor.

The injury effectively rules him out of Down’s 2023 campaign which sees Conor Laverty take charge of the Mournemen. In any case, the 29-year-old is unsure about his future with the county.

“Even in 2021, the child was coming and it was maybe starting to become a chore, instead of when I used to love going home getting ready and going to training,” he explains. “Instead it started to feel like I was carrying a load of baggage and I was like ‘maybe it’s time to pack it in’. And when I did pack it in two days later, I did my knee. And maybe that’s the best thing, that’s karma for the way I carried myself this year for Down. I’m a big believer you get what you deserve and maybe I deserved that injury.”

Of late, Down haven’t always been able to entice all of their best players but, in any case, Mooney believes there’s significant talent in the county.

“I think it’s just a personal decision,” he says. “Sometimes you just finish a club year and you might not want to jump into the county.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, there’s definitely a lot of good players in Down who are just not playing.

“It’s a personal choice. You can ask them and they just say no. So you are not going to chase them if you know what I mean? It’s just bringing a team together and keeping it together.”