James McCartan: Tributes pour in for Down ‘true great’ who left a ‘wonderful legacy’

Gaelic Games

The passing of James McCartan has severed a link with the great Down team of the 60’s which scripted their own special chapter in the history of the GAA.

The Glenn clubman had been a pillar of the Mourne county attack as new ground was broken when they brought the Sam Maguire Cup across the border for the first time in 1960.

Along with his brother Dan who was also a member of the team, James was to establish a strong family legacy within the GAA in Down.

He was a strongly-built, all-action player who was both creative and blessed with a deft scoring touch. He became noted for the goals he scored and his combative style and fierce commitment certainly garnered the respect of opponents when the game was rather more physical than it is now.

Not only did Down break the mould in 1960 by getting the better of what was regarded as a very good Kerry team in the All-Ireland final but they retained the coveted trophy the following year by overcoming a resilient Offaly side in the decider.

And Down were to go on and land a third title in 1968 thus further cementing their image as one of the top counties in the country.

When James called time on his career with club and county he turned his hand to management bringing the same enthusiasm and dedication to the table as he had done as a player.

Under his tutelage Down won the National League in 1983 with a team that James helped to nurture .

The legendary Paddy Doherty, who played alongside James for the greater part of his Down career and is regarded as one of the greatest forwards to have graced the game, paid a glowing tribute to his former county colleague.

“At club level I had many a battle with him when Glenn and Ballykinlar would meet but when we pulled on that famous red and black Down jersey in the dressing-room we formed a great bond,” recalls Doherty, “In my view, James was a true great. The two of us along with Sean O’Neill were able to enjoy a tremendous understanding on the field of play. I feel James was a wonderful servant to the county and his family have over the course of many years been helping to maintain the wonderful legacy he has left in a great manner.”

Indeed James jnr in particular followed in his father’s footsteps in spectacular style by winning All-Ireland medals with Down as a gifted forward in 1991 and 1994 before becoming manager and guiding the team into the 2010 All-Ireland final in which they were narrowly beaten by Cork after a plucky performance.

Fabled Kerry manager Mick O’Dwyer was among those who hailed James snr and his colleagues as being ahead of their time.

His passing has occasioned deep sorrow within Down and Ulster in general but most of all within his family circle.

He is survived by his wife Marie, daughters Delia and Maria, sons Brian, James, Charlie Pat, Daniel and Eoin, brother Dan and sisters Gay, Delia and Eileen.