Meath GAA apologises to Down after offensive tweet calling McKenna Park ‘a kip’

The tweet from the Meath GAA Twitter account which was then deleted

Meath GAA has apologised to its Down county board counterparts for an offensive tweet criticising the playing facilities at Ballycran.

It has also launched a “full investigation” into the bizarre social media gaffe.

The tweet from the Meath GAA Twitter account which was then deleted

Meath’s official Twitter account had earlier described the Down venue as a “kip” which allegedly hadn’t changed in 30 years, claiming that no inter-county matches should be played there.

The since-deleted tweet was in response to a match result that didn’t even involve the Meath hurlers but rather Offaly, who had defeated Down by 0-21 to 0-18 in Division 2A of the Allianz League.

Down hurling boss Ronan Sheehan took to Twitter on Sunday evening to complain: “Hard to believe @MeathGAA would make a comment like that about fellow Gaels … maybe if they knew some of their history about the clubhouse in Ballycran it would suit them better … we had to play Meath last year in Trim on a heavy pitch AFTER a club football game … kettle and pot!”

This was followed by a statement last night from Meath GAA, revealing: “Coiste na Mí CLG are aware of an offensive tweet coming from our Twitter account this afternoon. This tweet in no way reflects the views of Coiste na Mí CLG.

“A full investigation of how the tweet was posted commenced in the aftermath of the tweet and is currently underway.

“We have been in contact with the Down County Board apologising for the tweet which was deleted as soon as we became aware of it.”

Sheehan subsequently retweeted the Meath statement, commending: “Credit where credit is due … fair play.”