Mickey Donnelly feeling delighted as Down exorcise ghosts of the past with win over Cavan

Down assistant manager Mickey Donnelly believes his side has answered a lot of questions after victory over Cavan secured their place in the Tailteann Cup semi-final.

Danny Magill’s goal in the closing stages put the Breffni Blues to the sword and it was a classy finish. Magill’s dad Miceal was an All-Ireland winner in 1994, the last Down team to win the Sam Maguire and the Mournemen are back in Croke Park at the weekend.

“It was a great finish because the easy thing was to lean back and pull the trigger, but he opened his body and a Kenny Dalglish dink over the ’keeper, it was a lovely finish,” said Donnelly.

“Danny’s a great young fella, and a great example to a lot of lads because he played very little National League, he was injured for a large part of that and we missed him.

“You can’t replace coming from good stock too, when you’ve somebody in the house who has won an All-Star, won an All-Ireland medal, there’s great advice as well on how to deal with big occasions and big days.

Down led 0-09 to 0-07 at the break and could have been further ahead had they taken any of their three goal chances.

Liam Kerr, Pat Havern and the magnificent Rory Mason kept the scoreboard ticking over while Cavan’s Oisin Brady and full-back Padraig Faulkner did the needful.

Cavan got level on two occasions in the second-half, but Down always had answers with Kerr, Havern and Mason popping up with big scores before that fantastic goal.

“We knew we needed a complete performance,” said Donnelly.

“We had a lot of questions to answer today, and there was a few ghosts exorcised as well in that Cavan beat them in the Tailteann Cup last year, turned us over in the League — if we’d beat Cavan here, we’d have gone up, got to a League final and be playing Division Two football next year.

“There was a huge amount riding on today and we had questioned their character all day, what way they were going to respond. Anybody who was at the match saw how they responded.”

Down will find out who they face in the Tailteann Cup on Monday morning, with Laois and Meath also winning.