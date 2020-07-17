New East Belfast GAA club unveils tri-lingual crest to symbolise communities coming together

East Belfast GAA has revealed its new crest, which features the club motto "Together" in English, Irish and Ulster-Scots.

The recently formed club revealed the badge yesterday ahead of its first competitive game this evening.

According to the club, it was established with the aim of promoting cross-community involvement.

The crest features the Harland & Wolff cranes, a sunrise, the Red Hand of Ulster, a shamrock and a thistle, which the club says represents the communities coming together.

The club said the crest brought together the rich tapestry of the character of the area and the inclusive nature of the new team.

The motto is written in the Farset Feirste typeface, which was donated by John McMillan, Emeritus Professor of Graphic Design at Ulster University and is inspired by the famous tiled street signs of the city and the river that gave it its name.

Crest designer Rory Millar said: "What was required was an authentic tribute to the area's unique character that also clearly communicates the progressive ethos of the club itself.

"Inspired by the GAA tradition of crests becoming vessels for visual storytelling, I created a selections of symbols, each adding their own chapter to the story."

Linda Ervine, a well-known Irish language activist and sister-in-law of the late loyalist politician David Ervine, is its president. After the club announced its formation it was inundated with interest.

East Belfast men's side faces St Michael's Magheralin today, with the ladies' team taking on Saval tomorrow.

The new club has rekindled memories of former club St Colmcille's which really lit the GAA torch in the east of the city.

St Colmcille's was initially founded in the Ballyhackamore area in the late 1940s before going out of existence in the 1950s, only to resurface in the 1960s in the wake of Down's All-Ireland winning feats in 1960 and 1961.

St Colmcille's flourished before eventually being forced out of existence by the Troubles in the 1970s, during which the club suffered numerous setbacks.