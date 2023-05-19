Odhran Murdock set to fill a key role as Conor Laverty targets Down improvements

Conor Laverty is looking forward to overseeing Down's journey in the next few years — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Down manager Conor Laverty has found himself caught between a rock and a hard place on more than one occasion this year.

And the reason is because he has such a well of talent at his disposal that making selection decisions can prove something of a not unwelcome dilemma.

The impressive form of players such as Odhran Murdock, Paddy McCarthy and Oisin Savage in particular have provided Laverty with much food for thought.

It could be said that it’s a case of same again ahead of Sunday’s Tailteann Cup fixture against Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

But this time round, Laverty is not left to take account of rules governing the eligibility of players both at senior and Under-20 level.

Instead, he can go for broke which means that Murdock in particular looks set to fill a key role in his side.

Murdock has been particularly outstanding and, even though Down have already beaten Waterford in the Tailteann Cup and will be favourites to account for Tipperary, Laverty is particularly keen to field a strong side conscious that the completion of this weekend’s games will see the competition hot up considerably.

With McCarthy having already impressed as a key defender at both Under-20 and senior levels and Savage looking as if he is capable of blossoming in the senior sector, Laverty certainly has options at his disposal.

Down just missed out on promotion from Division Three and this is one of the main reasons why Laverty is particularly keen to see his side flourish in the Tailteann Cup.

“We have to accept that while we did not get out of Division Three, we are still nonetheless making progress,” insists Laverty.

"We are at the level where we are at and we’re a young group on this journey.

"We are looking forward to the next couple of years during which we hope to get up to the standard of teams like Armagh and Derry.

Victory for Down tomorrow would certainly boost their prospects of further progress in a competition that is currently gaining in status and indeed appeal with each passing round.