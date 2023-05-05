Oisin Savage in the spotlight as Down push for place in Under-20 All-Ireland Final

Oisin Savage has been handed the perfect boost as he prepares to line out for Down in the All-Ireland Under- 20 football semi-final against Kildare at Parnell Park, Dublin tomorrow night.

Not only did his eight-point haul form a superb contribution to Down’s Ulster Final win over Derry last week, it also earned Savage the Player of the Ulster Championship award.

Now the hot-shot corner forward is hoping that the Mourne men can rise to the occasion against a Kildare outfit that caused a surprise by overcoming a fancied Dublin side by 1-16 to 1-13 after extra-time in the Leinster decider .

Down manager Conor Laverty may have received a setback when his senior team fell to Armagh in their Ulster Senior Championship Semi-Final last Sunday but he is hopeful that his Under-20 charges can now book their place in the All-Ireland Final.

Savage, along with Callum Rodgers, Oran Cunningham and Jason Morgan, helps to underpin a Down attack in which Jamie Doran made a big impact when he came on as substitute against Derry by scoring a goal and a point.

Down looked to have surrendered the initiative in the first-half but when Odhran Murdock plundered their first goal out of the blue, the team went on to dominate the remainder of the game.

Kildare’s form has been such that they already have aspirations of landing the All-Ireland Under-20 title which Tyrone won in convincing fashion last year but, for now, Down are prepared to just take things one step at a time.

Manager Laverty makes it clear, though, that much will be expected from his side.

“This is a huge match for us on Saturday night and we need to show our best form,” he says.

“While it was great to get over Derry in the Ulster Final, we know it won’t be easy against Kildare. They took Dublin to extra-time and came out on top and that says much for their commitment and ability.”