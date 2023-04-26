Oisin Savage leads second-half surge as Down blow past Derry in Ulster Under-20 Final

Derry 0-9 Down 2-11

A stunning second-half performance paved the way for Down to take delivery of the Ulster Under-20 football title with a 2-11 to 0-9 win over Derry at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Wednesday night.

Derry looked comfortable in the first-half in particular but when dynamic Down forward Oisin Savage launched his man of the match performance — he scored eight points in all — the Oak Leaf outfit were shunted into the background.

In a match that underlined the depth of Under-20 talent in the province, both teams played with considerable vigour and commitment.

Ecstatic Down coach Daragh O’Hanlon said afterwards: “This Down squad are a great bunch of lads. They have brought great credit to the county and have shown that they have skill and commitment. I am very proud of them. We were not unduly concerned at half-time because I felt we were playing quite well in the circumstances. We missed some scoring chances but I felt that we might come good.

“It’s now upwards and onwards. This is a great boost for us at this level in the county and hopefully it will be a portent of things to come.”

It was Derry who made all the early running with Matthew Downey and Charlie Diamond prominent as they probed for openings. Diamond drew first blood with a point in the second minute which elicited a quick response from the Mourne side when Odhran Murdock was on target three minutes later.

And when Derry’s Jody McDermott traded points with Savage it looked as if it was going to be nip and tuck. But with Derry gaining a solid foothold at midfield, they swept forward in waves and when Mark Doherty and Niall O’Donnell hit the target the Oak Leaf side began to look a little more comfortable, leading 0-4 to 0-2.

Down surrendered possession on occasions which saw attacks break down and with Derry able to maximise their pace, they began to carry a greater threat.

Savage whipped over his second point in the 26th minute but the accurate Diamond potted two points in as many minutes to leave the Oak Leaf side ahead at the interval by 0-6 to 0-4.

But Down lost no time in getting back on level terms on the resumption with Savage very much to the fore.

Downey, Doherty and Peter McCullagh looked as if they had put Derry in the clear but when the side became over-robust in attempting to quell Down raids, they conceded frees and Savage promptly converted five to level matters again at 0-9 each.

And that was the signal for Down to raise the bar considerably. When Odhran Murdock found himself in space in the 50th minute he drilled the ball into the Derry net and when substitute Jamie Doran took a leaf out of Murdock’s book and slammed in goal number two, Derry were rocked back on their heels.

They simply had no answer to Down’s slick movement and intricate passing that took them onto a higher plateau as the match reached a climax.

In the last 20 minutes, a rampant Down hit an unanswered 2-5 to nil, an indication of their total dominance as Derry were pegged back before caving in.

For Down, the All-Ireland series now beckons and having beaten reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the opening round of this year’s provincial championship this could certainly prove a good omen going forward.

Derry: B O’Connor; J Murray, J McDermott 0-1, L Brady; P McGurk, D Gilmore, R Forbes; D Higgins, P O’Kane; P McCullagh 0-1, C Diamond 0-3 (2f), M Doherty 0-2; M Downey 0-1 (f), N O’Donnell 0-1, R O Mainian.

Subs: C Downey for O Mainian (43), S Deehan for O’Kane (55), N McGonagle for Doherty (58).

Down: O Treacy; F McAvoy, P McCarthy, F Murdock; T Hardy, R Magill, J Kelly; O Murdock 1-0, T McCarroll; T Ryan, O Cunningham, H Magill; O Savage 0-8 (1m, 6f), J Morgan, C Rodgers 0-1.

Subs: J Doran 1-1 for Ryan (23 mins),

Referee: Pat Clarke (Cavan)