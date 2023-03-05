Paddy Lynch fires Cavan towards promotion against fired-up Down

Cavan 2-14 Down 1-10

Promotion is almost a mathematical certainty for Cavan after an impressive late blitz saw Mickey Graham’s run out comfortable winners after a stern test from a fired-up Down side.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, it was a three-point game but Cavan turned on the burners in impressive fashion, Paddy Lynch rattling two late goals as they won pulling up, Lynch bringing his tally to 2-15 for the last two games.

There were fireworks at half-time as an altercation in front of the stand saw ref Paddy Neilan hand out red cards to Down mentor Mickey Donnelly and sub Anthony Doherty as well as yellows to manager Conor Laverty and Cavan selector Ryan McMenamin but Breffni boss Mickey Graham played it down after the game.

“I don’t know what happened, I thought it was harmless to be honest. I was just laughing with Laverty after it, I said ‘we’re the two smallest men on the field’ so there was definitely nothing to it,” Graham said.

“Without a doubt, we knew that was going to be our biggest test and we were relishing it, we knew a big challenge lay ahead because we knew what Down were going to bring. I was saying to the lads all week that it was going to be a test of our character today and I thought the lads showed up fierce well.”

Down got off to a great start, Micheál Rooney rattling the net just three minutes in. At the end of a cagey first half, the sides were tied at 1-2 to 0-5, with Lynch sending over three frees for Cavan, Dara McVeety a mark and Cian Madden their only point from play.

But the introduction of James Smith to midfield helped the hosts greatly, as did talisman Gearoid McKiernan, who came on for his first involvement of the campaign having been injured.

“Lads coming off the bench made a huge difference and that’s what you expect,” said Graham.

“It was all about just being patient and waiting for the opportunities to arise, we created a couple of great goal opportunities we could have taken. We got the result, we would be happy with certain aspects but look, we got the win and that’s the most important thing.

Down set up defensively and were reliant on Havern and Andrew Gilmore to keep the scoreboard ticking over with frees for the most part, although they did spurn two good goalscoring opportunities.

And when McKiernan knocked over a mark, Cavan were 0-11 to 1-5 ahead and the Mourne men, for whom Eugene Branagan made a cameo off the bench, were forced to chase the game, which allowed Cavan to pick them off on the counter.

Lynch bagged two goals in the closing stages as Down were caught pushing up and Cavan won with plenty to spare.

Cavan: R Galligan (0-1f), J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, N Carolan, Ciaran Brady, D McVeety (0-2, 1m), T Madden, D Brady, K Clarke, G Smith, Cian Madden (0-2), J McCabe, P Lynch (2-5, 4f), R O’Neill, B Boylan (0-1) Subs: J Smith (0-1) for D Brady (ht), G McKiernan (0-2, 1m) for R O’Neill (48 mins), S Smith for J McCabe (56), Conor Madden for Boylan (65), C Reilly for D McVeety (68)

Down: C Smyth, C Fitzpatrick, R McEvoy (0-1f), P Laverty, R Magill, C Doherty, P Branagan, P Fegan, O Murdock, G Collins, L Kerr, M Rooney (1-0), A Gilmore (0-3f), P Havern (0-4, 2f), D McAleese (0-1m) Subs: A Morgan for G Collins (25 mins), R Johnston for C Fitzpatrick (41 mins), J Johnston for P Branagan (46), C Francis for M Rooney (54), E Branagan for A Morgan (62)

Ref: P Neilan (Roscommon)