Portaferry see off Ballygalget to continue impressive Down Hurling title defence

Reigning Down Senior Hurling champions Portaferry took a step nearer retaining their title when they overcame Ballygalget by 0-22 to 0-16 in a pulsating encounter on Sunday night.

Portaferry, who beat Ballycran in last year’s Final, have stepped up a gear recently and this was very much in evidence on this occasion.

Ballygalget stayed in touch for the greater part of the game but Portaferry produced a strong finish to cement a solid victory.

Also in the Down Hurling Championship, Liatroim were unable to match Ballycran, for whom newcomer Paul Sheehan is playing particularly well, for pace and power and lost by 3-21 to 2-13.

Ballycran were quickly into their stride and finished strongly as they inched closer to the penultimate stage of the Championship.

Still in the Down Championship, Bredagh lapped up a victory over Newry Shamrocks. Bredagh led by 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time but their goal early in the second-half helped to cement their advantage as they eased to their 1-18 to 0-16 victory.

Meanwhile, it’s not often that Eoghan Rua hit the headlines in Derry hurling but the manner in which they accounted for Lavey at the weekend suggests that the side has gained fresh momentum.

The team’s 3-13 to 0-20 win has bolstered confidence within the club and provides added momentum going forward.

With Barry McGoldrick playing in his first game for the club after having endured a traumatic year out of action because of injury, the Eoghan Rua spirit was clearly revived on this occasion.

A goal from a Leo Passmore penalty in the opening minutes set the tone for the team’s display and when Niall Holly added a second goal, the team found themselves ahead by 2-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

In the second-half, Passmore and Holly continued to pick off scores in tandem with Darragh Mooney, who made a significant contribution to the team’s performance.

Slaughtneil, though, still have their eyes fixed on an 11th title on the trot. They got the better of Swatragh by 2-25 to 1-12 at the weekend, thus further cementing their drive for more honours at the expense of a Swatragh side that tried hard but found the Slaughtneil defence uncompromising.