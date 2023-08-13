Revenge is sweet for Ballycran as they see off Portaferry

Conor Woods was on target for Ballycran after converting a penalty against Portaferry

When Ballycran met Portaferry in last year’s Down Senior Hurling Championship Final, they suffered an agonising defeat.

But yesterday, it was Ballycran’s turn to lap up the plaudits when they overcame the same opponents in a match that could have a key bearing on the outcome of the Championship.

In winning by 3-13 to 1-16, Ballycran not only unveiled their scoring power but underlined their tenacity and courage as they maintained their surge right up to the final whistle.

They may have held a slender interval lead (1-07 to 1-06), but the way they built on this thereafter illustrated their courage and character – although Portaferry did last the pace, and were still posing a huge threat in the closing stages.

A Conor Woods finish from a penalty boosted Ballycran before newcomer Paul Sheehan and Chris Egan added further goals.

Indeed, Sheehan has lost no time in creating a huge impression at Ballycran following his transfer from Newry Shamrocks. As well as hitting the net, he also helped himself to seven points in a commanding effort that underlined his value to his new club.

But Sheehan was not the only player to catch the eye on this occasion. The experienced Tom McGrattan certainly played his part for Portaferry by scoring 1-08; his goal coming at a crucial stage of the match and lifting his team’s spirits.

Egan’s experience also served to underpin Ballycran’s challenge, and his contribution of 1-01 could well have been greater had he not preferred to create chances for his colleagues.

Portaferry were still in contention when Ballycran led by 2-11 to 1-12, but the manner in which the winners clinically closed out the game proved a decisive factor.