Ruthless Kilcoo hold off Carryduff challenge in Down Championship

Kilcoo 1-13 Carryduff 0-10

Kilcoo’s love affair with the Down Senior Football Championship title is as strong as ever given the enthusiasm and commitment they revealed in hurdling a gallant Carryduff side by 1-13 to 0-10 at Pairc Esler, Newry on Monday night.

It was nip and tuck in the opening phase, but it was Kilcoo who eased in front after Shealin Johnston (2), Jerome Johnston and Jack Dowling pilfered points while James Guinness and Joe McFlynn responded for Carryduff.

However when Guinness swung over two more spectacular points in a dazzling three-minute spell Carryduff were back on terms.

Carryduff, though, were to land only two more points before the break both from Cian Clinton whereas Kilcoo put more daylight between the sides at 1-8 to 0-6.

Miceal Rooney, Anthony Morgan and Jerome Johnston were all on target as the Down champions assembled a 1-11 to 0-9 lead with Carryduff repeatedly forced back inside their own half.t

Indeed, the Belfast side were held to only occasional raids as Kilcoo held firm. And it was fitting that one of the biggest cheers of the night was reserved for Down manager Conor Laverty when he hit Kilcoo’s last score.

Kilcoo scorers: J Johnston 0-3, C Rodgers 1-0, E Branagan, S Johnston, A Morgan 0-2 each; R Johnston, J Devlin, M Rooney, C Laverty 0-1 each.

Carryduff scorers: C Clinton 0-5, J Guinness 0-3, J McFlynn, P McCabe 0-1.

Referee: Conor Curran (Downpatrick)