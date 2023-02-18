Sara-Louise Graffin set to inspire fresh Down camogie charge as Antrim await

Gaelic Games

Down’s camogie team have reason to be optimistic that Sara-Louise Graffin, daughter of All-Ireland Football-winning legend Ross Carr, is now fired up again for the season ahead having been an absentee last year.

Her work-rate and shooting skills will certainly bolster a Down side that has undergone alterations of late but which still boasts a generous ration of seasoned players.

The team face Antrim today at Portglenone (2.00pm) knowing that they will need to hit the ground running, given that the home outfit will be considerably buoyed by the return of Shannon Graham who is now attached to the Ballycastle club.

Graham’s all-action style could enable the Saffrons to get off to a winning start in the league but Down skipper Niamh Mallon, one of the best players in the province, will have her team suitably inspired.

Mallon will have a key role in the side and is likely to cause problems for the Saffrons defence, which could come under pressure.

Derry, meanwhile, will have home advantage at Lavey against Cavan in Division 2A, and the players will be keen to impress new manager P J O’Mullan who attained considerable success while in charge of the Loughgiel hurling team.

O’Mullan is noted for his determination and drive, and will certainly be keen to see the Oak Leaf girls get off on the right note. The team is an amalgam of youth and experience and they will be coming up against a Cavan side that will be eager to build on the progress they made last year.

Derry and Cavan have been bracketed along with Kerry, Westmeath, Laois and Meath in Division 2A and in what will be a hugely competitive sector, they will have to face some tough challenges as the competition progresses.