Sean Quigley’s last gasp goal gives Fermanagh victory over Down

Fermanagh 2-14 Down 3-10

Sometimes, there is no rhyme nor reason to the grand old game of Gaelic football.

That was particularly evident in the partisan setting of St Joseph’s Ederney as Fermanagh sub Sean Quigley stabbed a loose ball to the net in the second minute of time added on to snatch the points that, all things considered, they just about deserved.

“Sean has that, and we ask him to do that for us,” said winning manager Kieran Donnelly afterwards.

“He has that bit of cuteness, we knew he’d attract two or three players to him when he came on as well.”

The first half was a more conservative affair. Playing a very deliberate game of proscribed patterns and compact defensive shape, the home side led 0-10 to 0-4 at the break. The breeze was a slight factor for sure, but making 13 turnovers from possession and the Down kickout, compared to the three times they snaffled possession, was the stronger indication.

While Fermanagh looked more composed, Down brought a certain level of chaos. Liam Kerr’s pace is the type you couldn’t catch on a motorbike, and at one stage burned past Conor McShea and Cian McManus on his way towards a shot on goal.

They were more dangerous, and yet less likely to win all the same. It might not make sense but nothing about this game made sense after the break.

Five goals in half an hour. It started with a penalty converted by Odhran Murdoch and continued with a brilliant sweeping move that ended with Pierce Laverty palming to the net. An Andrew Gilmore free a minute later left it all square with 55 minutes on the clock.

Then Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm went bananas. He scored two from play and set up Conor McGee for a cool tap-in in front of the goals. Back came Down with Conor McCrickard’s jink finding a yard of space to get off a shot that came back off the crossbar for Conor Francis to hammer home. One minute of normal time and Down were a point up, soon added to by a Shay Millar point.

Then came the final act. Garvan Jones already had a shot cleared off the line a couple of minutes earlier but another shot fell short. Goalkeeper Niall Kane parried it out, but Sean Quigley, on as a sub by this point, was on hand to punch it home.

“We did feel we were the better team,” reflected Erne boss Donnelly afterwards.

“In the first half we controlled possession well. The goal was a sucker punch for a young team and I suppose that, you only learn about yourself on days like that and I felt we responded well to that adversity.

“A lot of things were going against us, I felt a few big calls had gone against us as well, but our response was excellent and I felt the boys that came on added and had a massive input.”

Down arrived into this game with a lot of positivity around them and two opening round wins over Tipperary and Antrim. However, the slight areas of concern that were highlighted even within those wins were in evidence here.

The loss of Barry O’Hagan to injury will affect them greatly, while they had four substitutions made before the second half began and just one starting forward scored from play. They have Westmeath at home followed by a tough trip away to Cavan coming next.

The Down team and management left in a hurry, and declined to speak to the media.

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Flanagan, L Cullen, C McManus; R McCaffrey 0-1, J Cassidy, S McGullion 0-1; R Jones 0-1, B Horan; J Largo Ellis, R Lyons 0-3, 1f, 1m, U Kelm 0-2; C McShea 0-1, D McGurn 0-3, 1m, A Breen 0-1

Subs: C McGee 1-0, for Breen (46m), C Corrigan for McShea (58m), S Quigley 1-0, for Horan (62m), G Jones for Lyons (62m), F O’Brien for McGullion (68m)

DOWN: N Kane 0-1 ‘45’; R Magill, R McEvoy 0-1f, P Laverty 1-0; C Francis 1-0, N McParland, S Annett 0-1; N Donnelly, O Murdock 1-0, Pen; R McCormack, O McCabe, L Kerr 0-1f; C Doherty, P Havern 0-4, 3f, C Poland

Subs: S Millar 0-1, for McCabe (15m), A Morgan for Donnelly (27m), C McCrickard for McParland, A Gilmore 0-1f, for Poland (both HT), P Branagan for Annett (56m), M Rooney for McCormack (60m)

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)