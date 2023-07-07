Translink announce Tailteann Cup final special for Down supporters

The service will operate on Saturday July 15.

Down's Danny Magill celebrates his goal in the Tailteann Cup quarter final win over competition favourites Cavan

Co Down GAA fans will be able to enjoy “hassle-free” travel to next weekend’s Tailteann Cup final in Dublin, Translink have said after launching a special service.

The transport provider has announced special rail services for customers travelling to the Tailteann Cup final between the Mournemen and Meath in Croke Park on Saturday July 15.

Conor Laverty’s side will take on the Royals in a 3.00pm throw-in prior to the Sam Maguire semi final between Dublin and Monaghan at 5.30pm.

Down breezed through to the final with an 8-16 to 2-12 victory over Laois, while Colm O’Rourke’s Meath side defeated Antrim by 2-16 to 2-14 on the same afternoon.

A train will depart Lanyon Place Train Station at 11.05am, calling at Lurgan, Portadown and Newry on the way down to the match.

David Cowan, Director of Commercial Operations at Translink said: “We’re pleased to confirm details of additional rail services to help facilitate safe and hassle-free travel to this key cup final event, which will enable fans to travel without the stress and cost of driving and parking in Dublin.”

Tickets for the service are available online only at www.translink.co.uk/events. All services operate a strict no smoking and no alcohol policy.