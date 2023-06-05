We’ve got to stop making things hard for ourselves, says Down boss Conor Laverty

Down manager Conor Laverty was disappointed with aspects of his team's performance against Meath

Down manager Conor Laverty will undertake an analysis of his team’s performance against Meath in the Tailteann Cup on Saturday at training tonight.

Laverty was disappointed that the Royal County emerged as winners by two points after his side looked as if they might clinch a victory.

Having steered the team through an encouraging League campaign in which they were just thwarted in their bid for promotion, Laverty is still hopeful that they can make meaningful progress in the Tailteann Cup.

But he is fully aware that with several teams thought to be strongly in the running for the trophy, his own team will have to be on their toes for the remainder of the competition. What disappointed Laverty most about his team’s display on Saturday was the fact that they shot 17 wides.

Now with Longford looming on the horizon in a preliminary round qualifier on Saturday, Laverty is hoping for an all-round improvement that might just help the team to remain in the reckoning to land the trophy despite last Saturday’s depressing setback.

“It’s important that we take a good long, hard look at ourselves and recognise where we are,” said Laverty.

“We knew coming into the championship that it was going to be hard but we made things difficult for ourselves against Meath.

”Let’s be honest, there are a lot of areas of our game that we would not be happy with and we have to work on these.

“There is no doubt that we have a good spirit and character but it’s important to keep to winning ways if we can.”