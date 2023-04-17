Dream goal makes Ryan O’Toole an instant Monaghan hero

Ulster SFC

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey may have endured his travails for the greater part of the Allianz League, but suddenly a new world has opened for his team.

Just a couple of weeks after overcoming Mayo to secure their place in Division One next year, Monaghan served up a shock against a backdrop of tension and drama when they defeated Tyrone in a riveting Ulster Championship quarter-final at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh.

No wonder Corey looked breathless, animated and hugely relieved at the finish to what had been a nerve-jangling encounter.

“We knew coming into this match that it would make demands on us,” said Corey.

“We have come here on several occasions, but to win in such a fashion is just unbelievable.

“The boys put in a tremendous appetite and while we were happy to retain our place in Division One, to come out on top against Tyrone at championship level is just something else altogether.

“We knew that we would come under pressure and that we would be up against it, but I think we showed that we were able for the challenge at the end of the day.

“I was happy with how the boys responded in the second half. It wasn’t that we were doing overly bad in the first-half; we were caught out a few times and conceded a goal on a kick-out. In fairness the boys regrouped at half-time.”

And in keeping with the overall tone of the match the winning score smacked of storybook drama material and a helping of bravado. Indeed it was a helping of championship magic that stunned the 10,067 crowd.

It fell to championship debutant Ryan O’Toole to seal a memorable coup for the Farney county when he blazed in from the right wing to smack in a superb goal with seconds rather than minutes remaining in injury-time.

The goal sealed Monaghan’s 2-17 to 1-18 win and afterwards elicited an outpouring of emotion from manager Corey.

“I knew by the way he was shaping up when he went in on goal that he would try to find the net,” explained Corey,

“He is a confident player and he certainly made the most of the chance that came his way.”