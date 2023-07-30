Dublin are All-Ireland champions again following enthralling victory over Kerry at Croke Park

Dublin 1-15 Kerry 1-13

Alive alive oh! Croke Park broke into triumphant song and blue-rinsed celebration as Dublin returned to the summit with a victory over their greatest rivals, dethroning them and winning a 31st title with the nucleus of the six-in-a-row team.

Some doubted that to be possible when they were turned over by Kerry in last year’s semi final, and lost their grip on the Sam Maguire the previous year, going down after extra time to Mayo. They showed a fallibility not witnessed for over a decade, suffered relegation in the league and the transition period looked set to be prolonged and painful.

But they have defied gravity, resurrecting themselves, with the return of Stephen Cluxton this year as well as Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey a signal that they were determined, and optimistic of squeezing another All-Ireland out of the tube.

Mannion was outstanding with four points from play, including the one that put them back in front deep into six minutes of injury time. Soon after a Dean Rock free sealed an unforgettable victory.

They went into the final as marginal outsiders, and Cluxton, James McCarthy and Fitzsimons were aiming for new individual records of nine medals. David Clifford set up a first half goal for Paul Geaney but had a frustrating day, with three second half wides, ending up with just 0-2 from play.

A tense and cagey first half ended dramatically with a Kerry goal from Geaney, set up by a magical pass by Clifford from our near the corner flag at the Hill 16 end. Looking like he had few options he spotted Geaney near goal and delivered a perfect foot pass.

Geaney looked to go right, but had that route blocked off by David Byrne, and when he switch to his left he nearly fouled the ball with a second hop but improvised with a foot tap before finishing off his left from close range. It was the first time Cluxton conceded a championship goal since 2019.

After a first half in which Clifford saw little ball, only getting his second touch 23 minutes in, and limited to one point from play, it was a also a dagger to Dublin’s heart.

It was also a massive lift to Kerry right on half time, giving them the lead for the first time in the game, 1-4 to 0-6 at the interval. The scoreline tells the story of a nervy and cautious affair, although Geaney did have a goal chance after only four minutes but Brian Howard was in the right place to block the effort.

Dublin picked up there first half yellow cards for Paddy Small, Basquel and Lee Gannon with a lot of hard hitting but little flowing football. Mannion, marked by Jason Foley, kicked two first half points, and Brian Fenton claimed another. Cluxton landed a 45 and a free, with Cormac Costello hitting one from a free near goal.

Kerry found it hard to penetrate Dublin, with Eoin Murchan following Paudie Clifford and Michael Fitzsimons keeping Clifford relatively quiet but the Kerry captain suffered from a lack of supply. Until Geaney’s goal Kerry had scored just twice from play, point by Clifford and Sean O’Shea, with a Clifford assist.

Kerry picked up after half time and moved three points ahead with scores from Paudie and David Clifford and Geaney, but were relieved to see a thunderbolt from Con O’Callaghan come back off the crossbar.

Eleven minutes into the second half Kerry gave Dublin a lifeline when Gavin White got caught in possession by Basquel, who made ground and fed Paddy Small on the overlap. Small’s shot took a deflection and ended up in the net to level the teams.

Kerry responded well, O’Shea and the Clifford brothers restoring their three point lead by the 51st minute. But Dublin weren't surrendering. Two Mannion points sandwiched one from Basquel to level the teams again with 56 minutes played, 1-11 each.

It took eight minutes for the next score, Fenton hitting his second to nudge Dublin in front for the first time since late in the first half. Killian Spillane came on and levelled with a fine score and when Paddy Small restored Dublin’s lead in the 67th minute, Kerry’s title was on the line, until a Sean O’Shea free levelled it again in the first minute of injury time.

But they had the last say with the final two scores to seal an incredible victory for Dessie Farrell, his second as manager.

Scorers: Dublin - P Mannion 0-5 (f), P Small 1-1, S Cluxton 0-2 (45, f), C Basquel, B Fenton 0-2 each, B Howard, C Costello (f), D Rock (f) 0-1 each. Kerry - P Geaney 1-1, S O‘Shea 0-5 (2f), D Clifford 0-3 (f), P Clifford 0-3, K Spillane 0-1.

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; B Hward, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; P Small, P Mannion, C Kilkenny; C Costello, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: J McCaffrey for Gannon (48); N Scully for Costello (53); S McMahon for Howard (63); C Murphy for Murchan (64); D Rock for P Small (68).

Kerry: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, J Foley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O‘Shea, S O’Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: B Beaglaoich for Murphy (56); A Spillane & M Burns for Moynihan & O’Brien (58); K Spillane for Geaney (64); M Breen for Barry (66).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).