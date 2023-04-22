Dublin keen to raise bar as they aim to extend Leinster title dominance

Dublin can take a big step towards another Leinster Senior Football Championship title when they meet struggling Laois in the Quarter-Finals at Portlaoise tomorrow (3.30pm).

Dessie Farrell’s side now has a much more familiar look to it which means that James McCarthy, Paul Mannion, Cormac Costello and Michael Fitzsimons are likely to be to the fore.

And Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville will see his Wicklow side pit their skills against Kildare in the same competition. They might have just missed out on promotion but McConville has galvanised the team to such an extent that anything is possible. Also in the Leinster series, Mickey Harte’s Louth will oppose Westmeath at Navan (2pm) and Offaly will face Meath at Tullamore (4pm).

There will be huge interest, too, in the Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-Final meeting between Roscommon and Galway following the Rossies’ recent stunning victory over fancied Mayo.

Meanwhile, Tyrone’s dominance of the Ulster Minor Football Championship has been pronounced in recent years but manager Gerry Donnelly is taking nothing for granted as the current series is set to be stepped up.

The Red Hands were fortunate to squeeze past Cavan 1-10 to 0-12 last weekend and today they will meet an Armagh side at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh (1pm) who drew 0-8 each with Antrim last Saturday.

Darragh Donaghy’s goal proved vital in taking Tyrone to victory in that game and he will have a key role in the side again today.

Derry romped to a whirlwind 1-21 to 0-3 win over Down last weekend, a result which will see the Oak Leaf side go into today’s mission against Monaghan in good heart at Owenbeg (1pm).Monaghan, though, will be keen to build on that emphatic 3-12 to 0-5 win over Fermanagh.

Cavan are keen to get off the mark following that narrow defeat to Tyrone when they face Antrim at Dunsilly today (1pm). Tomorrow, Down will meet Donegal prior to the Ulster Senior Championship tie between the counties (12pm).