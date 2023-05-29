Dublin’s draw with Roscommon proves Galway’s gain in the All-Ireland series

Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan celebrates after a thrilling game where his side were victorious over Cork in the Munster Hurling Championship

Dublin's John Small scores a goal despite the efforts of Roscommon goalkeeper Conor Carroll as the sides drew at Croke Park

It finished all square at Croke Park between Dublin and Roscommon for a result that means Galway were the only provincial winner in their opening fixture in the new All-Ireland Championship format.

Roscommon dominated the first-half, with points from Ciaran Lennon (2), Diarmuid Murtagh, Ciaran Murtagh and Enda Smith giving them a deserved 0-09 to 0-05 interval lead.

Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan had Dublin’s total between them in the opening period but by and large, they were frustrated by the Connacht side.

Mickey Harte’s Louth fell short of completing a stunning comeback against Louth

Sean Bugler and Niall Daly exchanged the opening two points of the second-half before a scrappy goal from John Small reduced the deficit to the minimum. A Costello ‘45’ levelled matters before the same player scored from play to put the Leinster champions in front.

A gritty Roscommon panel weren’t to be denied, though, as Donie Smith reduced the deficit before Conor Cox sent over a late equaliser as it finished 1-11 to 0-14.

Meanwhile, a tremendous second-half comeback came up just short for Mickey Harte’s Louth outfit in Navan on Saturday as they lost by 1-19 to 1-17 to Cork.

Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan celebrates after a thrilling game where his side were victorious over Cork in the Munster Hurling Championship

The Rebels led by six points at one stage, with Brian O’Driscoll getting their goal and the accurate Brian Hurley finishing with 0-08 to his name, before Louth sharpshooter Sam Mulroy inspired a comeback.

The full forward kicked four points from play – as well as four from frees – as the Wee County got their noses in front, but Cork responded to edge the verdict.

In the Munster Hurling Championship, All-Ireland champions Limerick edged past Cork in a thriller, the scoring concluding at 3-25 to 1-30. Diarmaid Byrne hit 1-04 for the winners, Seamus Flanagan 1-03 and Cathal O’Neill also found the net. Patrick Horgan was outstanding for Cork with 1-11 to his name.

And earlier in the day, Galway came from 12 down to reach the Leinster Hurling Final at the expense of Dublin, as it finished level at 2-22 to 1-25.