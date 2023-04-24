Dubs have their sights set on yet another Leinster title – for starters

Gaelic Games

Galway’s manager Padraic Joyce celebrates with his daughter Jodie and son Charlie after their Connacht semi-final victory over Roscommon — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

The football championships in the various provinces are certainly hotting up with Dublin’s progress in Leinster coming under the microscope in particular.

Dessie Farrell’s side rapped out a firm message that the provincial title is very much within their gambit by the devastating manner win which they beat hapless Laois by 4-30 to 2-9.

The outcome of the game was decided before Laois got their goals with Colm Basquel, Con O’Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny and Lee Gannon scoring Dublin’s goals.

They will now meet Kildare in the semi-finals following the Lily Whites win over Oisin McConville’s Wicklow side yesterday.

Kildare’s 1-17 to 0-10 victory was highlighted by Paddy Woodgate’s goal with Jack Robinson and Paul Cribbin leading the points haul.

McConville’s 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winning colleague Tony McEntee has been handed a titanic task now that his Sligo side have reached the Connacht final. They will come up against a Galway outfit that was consistent in the league before surging into yet another provincial final. Sligo overcame New York on Saturday (2-16 to 0-6) to book their final place.

And Mickey Harte’s Louth side certainly created a stir by overcoming Westmeath by 2-10 to 1-11 to book a Leinster semi-final place against Offaly. Harte has transformed Louth and will certainly not fear the task of facing Offaly.

Westmeath had actually been leading Louth by 0-9 to 0-4 at one stage before a combination of Harte’s rhetoric and the team’s pride saw a stunning Louth revival. A 48th minute penalty goal from Sam Mulroy ignited Louth and they dominated the last quarter of a thrilling contest

In the Munster senior football championship semi-finals, Kerry beat Tipperary by 0-25 to 0-5 and Clare got the better of Limerick by 1-16 to 0-6.

The Ulster Minor football championship is tending to throw up the occasional one-sided game and this was the case yesterday when Donegal overcame Down by 3-18 to 0-7 yesterday.

Donegal were the dominant force throughout and had the game tied up by half-time. Shane Callaghan scored 1-7 for the winners while Conor McCahill helped himself to 1-5 as Down struggled to cope with their opponents’ drive and flair.

In other matches in the Ulster Minor series spanning the week-end, Tyrone overcame neighbours Armagh by 2-9 to 1-4, Cavan outclassed Antrim by 3-18 to 0-7 and Derry overcame Monaghan by 1-14 to 0-6.

Ruairi McCullagh proved the ace in the Tyrone pack against Armagh by helping himself to a feast of scores while Dylan Edwards, Jamie Clarke, and two-goal Ben O’Hara were outstanding in Cavan’s runaway victory over Antrim.