Dunloy trio shine amid Rocks’ stars

Gaelic Games

Three Dunloy players — Kevin Molloy, Ryan McGarry and Conal Cunning — have been selected on the AIB Club Hurling Team of the Year. Not surprisingly it is dominated by players from All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks but the fact that the Dunloy trio are included is a feather in the cap of Antrim hurling.

Molloy has been a ferocious competitor for his team throughout the Antrim and Ulster championships while McGarry has proved a steadying influence. And when it comes to scoring, Conal Cunning proved that he is in a class of his own. The elusive forward racked up impressive totals in most games and often proved an inspirational force as they strove to make an impact at the highest level.

Cunning’s ability to land points from frees and play helped to consistently underpin Dunloy as they forged their way into the All-Ireland decider, their spirit and commitment standing them in good stead particularly when the pressure was on. They fully extended the strongly-fancied Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland Club Final before going under by 1-22 to 1-15 and laid down a marker for Ulster hurling in the process.

In all, Ballyhale provide eight players to the AIB Club Team of the Year with Killian Corcoran, Joey Holden, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody, TJ Reid, and Colin Fennelly included.

The AIB Club Hurling Team of the Year is: Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); Killian Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ryan McGarry (Dunloy); Kevin Molloy (Dunloy), Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks);. Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks); Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks),. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner), Conal Cunning (Dunloy) Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner).