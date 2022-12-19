Dunloy’s Keelan Molloy talked his All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final goal through with team-mate Nigel Elliott BEFORE Croke Park clash with St Thomas’

All-Ireland Club SHC

Nigel Elliott has spent much of the last few years in Australia, trapped for a time by Covid, but lost to hurling.

He’s played in big games before, but at some stage he turned to Keelan Molloy on the journey to Croke Park and told him he felt he would pluck a ball out of the clouds and set him up for a goal.

Well, he didn’t foresee the mountain of work Molloy would have to do at that stage.

“I saw Nigel getting it and I just made the run off the shoulder,” Molloy described.

“I know he’s not a greedy person and I would get it off him. I saw the space in front of me and had to break two tackles to get through.

“Once I got through, thankfully it went in.

"I flicked it on ahead of me because I knew there were two men coming at me and I had to get it in front. I flicked it into space and got it back. Thankfully!”

He had to do it at full speed, with St Thomas’ players coming in at him from all angles. It combined exceptional bravery with pace, balance, ruthlessness and craft as he had shortened the grip on his hurl before batting it past Gerald Kelly.

That was the goal that brought them into an All-Ireland final against Ballyhale Shamrocks on January 22.

For sure, there were hairy moments between that and the final whistle, but manager Gregory O’Kane remained calm throughout.

“You have a job to do on the line and you are watching in, trying to keep your match-ups and at times you are managing chaos but you are trying to do it the best you can,” he stated.

“Look, I trust the players to do the right thing and today they did.”

And they were coming in without any pressure too, with all but the most fervent observers putting St Thomas’ as warm favourites. Given that O’Kane has played in five All-Ireland finals for Dunloy himself, he recognises that factor for what it is — empty.

“I knew coming in here today, we have good players and the forward line has got lightning pace,” he said.

“In somewhere like Croke Park, you still have to get the spaces.

“We started using the ball smart and we were always going to create. Hopefully then the boys take their chances on the day for us to get over the line.”

If you had said they would hit eight wides in the first-half alone, then you’d have thought they might have left themselves too much to do. When the break came, Dunloy were grateful.

“Probably at that stage we were glad of half-time,” said O’Kane.

“Because we had done nothing wrong, only not take our chances when they were there and execute.

“It was about resetting at half-time and gathering our composure and getting set for the second half. There’s no doubt about it, it’s about taking your chances, especially when you are here and our defence was absolutely outstanding here today. The way they closed down attacks, our match-ups were fantastic and everyone put their shoulder to the wheel.

“The Ulster final was massive for us, just to get over. Obviously we left a couple behind in the past, but we were delighted to get over the line the last day. Thank God, it worked out well.”

