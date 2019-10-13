Eamonn Burns' sons lead Down 1994 team onto pitch in memory of father ahead of senior football final

The sons of the late Eamonn Burns have led the Down 1994 All Ireland winners on to the pitch in memory of their father ahead of the county's senior football final.

The poignant moment took place before throw in on Sunday as Cumann Pheadair Naofa prepared to play Kilcoo.

There was applause of Cathal and Thomas Burns walked onto the pitch with the team the day after their father's funeral.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Newcastle on Saturday at the funeral of the double All-Ireland winner and former Down manager.

The 56-year-old's remains left his brother Colm's home in the Co Down town before a requiem mass in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption.

The father-of-two, who helped the Mourne men lift Sam Maguire in 19921 and 1994, was later buried in St Patrick's Cemetery, Bryansford, Co Down.

Funeral of double All Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Funeral of double Al Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down this morning. Eamonn passed away earlier this week suddenly.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Funeral of double All Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down this morning. Eamonn passed away earlier this week suddenly.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Funeral of double All Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down this morning. Eamonn passed away earlier this week suddenly.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Funeral of double Al Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down this morning. Eamonn passed away earlier this week suddenly.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Funeral of double All Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down this morning. Eamonn passed away earlier this week suddenly.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Funeral of double Al Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down this morning. Eamonn passed away earlier this week suddenly.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/11/2019 Funeral of double Al Ireland winner and Down GAA coach Eamonn Burns in Newcastle Co Down this morning. Eamonn passed away earlier this week suddenly.

Down GAA was left reeling after the news broke of his sudden death from a heart attack last Wednesday.

Manager Conor Deegan spoke of his shock at the passing of his former Mourne team-mate.

He said: "To say I'm numb isn't even close. We are absolutely destroyed. We were together only a few weeks ago down in Croke Park and there he was."

Mr Burns is survived by his wife Sinead and sons Cathal and Thomas. His club, Bryansford, described the schoolteacher, who worked at Shimna Integrated in Newcastle, as "a true legend of both club and county".

In a statement, Down GAA said: "You were a true son of Down."