East Belfast on the rise as they bounce back from last year’s heartbreak to claim first county title

Camogie

The East Belfast side celebrate their first win at county level

East Belfast have won their first county title in any code.

Yesterday afternoon in Hilltown they defeated Ballela to take the Down Junior camogie crown and will enter the Ulster Championship to face Armagh champions Killeavy on November 26.

The club, formed during the first Covid lockdown, were beaten in last year’s camogie decider by Beann Dearg, but used the hurt from that defeat to bounce back and take this year’s title on a 1-5 to 0-4 score-line against Ballela.

East Belfast dominated the first-half and, with points from player of the match Niamh Fallon, Lauren Watterson, Annie Tracey and Ciara Mathers (free) led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.

Although Fallon pointed a free nine minutes into the second-half, Ballela came back with two points in a row before Westmeath native Fallon grabbed the only goal of the game in the 51st minute and at the end Bernie Convery collected the trophy.

East Belfast: N Fallon 1-2, C Mathers 0-1 (f), L Watterson 0-1, A Treacy 0-1.

Ballela: F O’Neill 0-4 (3fs)

Meanwhile, in Ladies Football the Ulster Intermediate Championship crown was won by Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps who defeated Castlerahan-Denn from Cavan on a 2-11 to 2-6 scoreline.

The competition had been thrown into chaos midweek when Derry champions Steelstown were unable to fulfil their semi-final fixture with the Cavan side on Wednesday evening in Breffni Park.

Ulster Ladies Council met on Thursday and threw the Derry city team out of the championship allowing yesterday’s final to take place in O’Neills Healy Park Omagh.