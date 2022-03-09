Environment In Focus: How GAA clubs like Lamh Dhearg are savouring their role in Green Club Programme

Everyone is getting involved in all sorts of work at Lamh Dhearg

As one of 45 GAA clubs selected across the island of Ireland to take part in the ‘Green Club Programme’, you could hardly have wished for a more enthusiastic participant than Margaret Murray of Lamh Dhearg.

The scheme was set up as a means to encourage clubs to explore a range of sustainability projects designed to enrich their physical and social environments.

It was launched in December 2020 and concentrated on five themes: energy, waste, biodiversity, water, travel/transport.

By virtue of its location, Lamh Dhearg soon recognised they were uniquely blessed.

“We are so lucky,” says Margaret, who alongside Chris Tumilty headed up this project within the club. “We are surrounded by the Belfast hills and Black Mountain. It’s a prime area for sustainability and biodiversity and where that can be promoted.

“We got a group put together and prioritised things. We put it into different areas, so ‘Action to Learn’ was the first element, then it was ‘Action to Communicate’, ‘Action to Protect’ and then ‘Action to Encourage’. Those were the four areas we looked at to see what we could do in our club.”

From ‘Action to Learn’, they targeted learning about the plants, animals and insects they were surrounded by. They have a well-worn walking path around the club and created a Fairy Trail for children. The local Men’s Shed group cut out ‘fairy doors’ that the children on the club’s summer scheme were able to paint in different county colours.

On the walk, bird boxes were installed to encourage more wildlife and that also became a means to engage the children in competitions.

Lamh Dhearg, and Margaret, have embraced the scheme with a gusto you can only admire. They have encouraged children not to bring single-use plastics, and have a refill area. They have planted trees in association with the Belfast Hills Partnership.

They have mounted flower beds and planted daffodils, they have picked litter and put up signs and bins everywhere, and they have let areas ‘go wild’ with their ‘Sow, Don’t Mow’ idea.

Right now, they have a few badgers and hedgehogs around the place. The odd fox, too. Kids on the edge of the city are becoming comfortable with having a slug on their finger.

“I know schools are promoting all of this, but it’s when kids see it in real life,” Margaret explains.

“If you are out there in the outdoor space, you can show the colours of autumn, the colours of leaves, how they fall, go into mulch, help the earth and the ground and soil and the wild flowers regenerating.

“It’s about promoting sustainability and green awareness and encouraging green education.

“We did and are doing things that will always be in motion and we will roll them out over a number of years.”

A much more urban area is Strabane, where club volunteer Ciaran McLaughlin laughs that having had little interest in gardening, it’s growing all the time through his Sigersons club.

Through the Dermot Earley Initiative, they have planted 150 trees.

They left a patch of land behind some goalposts completely uncut and as the summer rolled on, found themselves amazed at the buzzing and insect noises.

“Another angle was around climate change and how we all burn our energy and how we can become more energy efficient,” explains McLaughlin.

“By coincidence we had done our energy audit as part of the Green Club project and then Sport NI came into the club before Christmas with their ‘Building Back Better’ project.

“That’s about climate change, the environment, ‘greening up’ your club. We applied because our system was old and it brought us up to date. We changed all the radiators, all the thermostats, the lights, switched to LEDs, and the electrics all around the building, all brought up to date with that grant.”

And, of course, it saves money too.

Strabane have also cut down on plastics, and planted flower beds. They have picked litter out of the grass and spent time educating children about recycling.

At the far west of the province lies Belcoo O’Rahilly’s on the very edge of Lough MacNean. It may be one of the most physically stunning venues of Ulster GAA.

Their representative, Tom White, has a background in network engineering and a passion for the environment, campaigning locally against fracking.

“On things like energy and stuff like that, we are in the middle of doing our floodlighting and it is a no-brainer that you use low-energy LEDs and stuff like that. An awful lot of stuff of this is a no-brainer and the way to go,” says White.

“People do not understand how much they consume.”

He actually believes as worthy as the initiative is, it does not go far enough in its current guise and believes the GAA should take a significant stance on environmental issues that might even seem political.

“Even with trying to cut down on plastic bottles, it is still significant. When you talk about environmental stuff, the pitch still has to be fertilised. There has to be weed control, pest control, which are all chemicals and then areas have to be strimmed and mowed. There are all aspects of things that the GAA needs to look at and see how we can best do it,” he explains.

“One of the problems in Northern Ireland is we are the dirty corner of the UK, Ireland and Europe. We don’t have an environmental authority and we don’t have a Climate Act. The latest report on our lakes and rivers, of our 265 surface bodies of lakes and rivers, said that our water quality is good. And this is in a country that tries to say we are green!

“As community groups, we need to be fighting about that, not just going along. We cannot have business as usual.”

The 45 clubs contacted to take part have been on a fact-finding mission as much as anything else. What they have learned will soon be spread to all units.

It’s a solid start.

Minister Poots said at the launch: “When it comes to the environment it is only by working together that we can create the behavioural change that is necessary to manage our climate change and environmental risks.

“The GAA’s five thematic areas of energy, waste, water, biodiversity and transport align well with my department’s Green Growth objectives. The challenge I am setting is for Northern Ireland to use Green Growth to change behaviours and to turn climate change from an economic threat into an economic and environmental opportunity.

“I believe the Green Clubs initiative has the potential to be a real catalyst for change, harnessing the energy and enthusiasm of not just the young players on the pitch. It draws in the club officials, their supporters their families and their communities. I hope my department will be able to continue to explore with the GAA those areas where we can guide and support activities.”

