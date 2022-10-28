Errigal Ciaran manager Mark Harte expects to meet a ‘fired up’ Carrickmore in Sunday’s Tyrone Senior Football Championship final

Gaelic Games

Legendary football manager Mickey Harte has never been known to mince his words or shy away from confronting a problem.

Now his son Mark certainly looks to have inherited his father’s forthright nature as he puts the finishing touches to Errigal Ciaran’s preparations for Sunday’s Tyrone senior football championship final against Carrickmore.

Seventeen years have elapsed since the sides last met in the decider but manager Harte is certainly going into this particular test with his eyes wide open.

“In our semi-final tie against Dromore, we just managed to get our noses in front near the end and fall over the line,” reflects Harte. “We did not really do ourselves justice in that game, I feel, and we will have to show an improvement on Sunday because Carrickmore will be very fired up for this one.”

It’s 10 years since Errigal Ciaran last took delivery of the Tyrone championship title and there is a feeling within the club that this is akin to an unhealthy famine.

From the outset of the current campaign, though, Harte’s men have shown a burning zeal to come good. They may have lived dangerously on one or two occasions but their manager believes that this can stand to his side on Sunday.

“We know that we can take absolutely nothing for granted,” he adds. “Our match against Dromore might not have been the easiest game on the eye and we were under the cosh for long periods in the second-half, but I thought some of our blocking and last-ditch tackling — and it was not all done by defenders, mind you — were excellent.

“At the end of the day, we won the game because people were prepared to throw their bodies on the line. The team as a whole kept going right until the end.”

Harte has watched his side improve over the course of the season but he is acutely aware of the progress that Carrickmore have been making. While Canavan brothers Darragh and Ruairi have been to the fore in piling up scores for Errigal Ciaran, Lorcan McGarrity and Martin Penrose have been fulfilling a similar function for a Carrickmore side that boasts a particularly mean defence, especially when it comes to the concession of goals.

Having already beaten 2020 champions Dungannon Clarkes and reigning title holders Dromore, Errigal Ciaran could be said to be on a high but the cautious Harte does not quite see things that way.

“We knew after the Dromore game that we had a lot of work to do ahead of this Sunday’s game and, having applied ourselves, our hope is that our endeavours on the training ground will stand to us,” he points out. “Carrickmore are a proud club with a great tradition and, like ourselves, they will be keen to end what has been a lengthy spell without the county title.”

Like Harte, Carrickmore joint boss Noel Hurson takes a pragmatic view of a final which has captured the imagination of fans even beyond the boundary of the Red Hand county.

“We know that this is a massive match but it’s where we want to be when all is said and done,” stresses Hurson. “We took each match as it came along and now that we are meeting Errigal Ciaran, we need no reminding that this will be an extremely difficult task for us.”