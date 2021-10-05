Ex-GAA star Oisin McConville praises Conn Kilpatrick for opening up about his gambling addiction

Brave move: Tyrone’s Conn Kilpatrick has encouraged other people with the same problem to reach out to others

All-Ireland winner Conn Kilpatrick has been described as a “living, breathing case study that people can latch to” and learn from, after the Tyrone GAA star opened up about his gambling addiction.

The 24-year-old Gaelic footballer appeared on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live programme earlier this week, revealing that he was borrowing from friends, family and anywhere he could get the money to fuel his addiction.

He ran up debt of more than £10,000, but after quitting had a relapse in 2019 and lost around the same amount again.

Former All-Ireland winner and Armagh star Oisin McConville also had a devastating gambling addiction and has shared his own experiences over the years, including feeling suicidal at a stage.

Now, the GAA icon has said “we need people like Conn coming out” as it sends a “strong message”.

“I think it’s positive because at the end of the day I’m now heading for 46 years of age,” he said.

“A lot of the young people who are struggling probably need a reference point. That ship has sailed for me because I’m getting on a bit.

“When we see people like Conn coming out I think it makes you realise that this is a problem that hasn’t gone away.

“In fact it’s something which has been exacerbated by Covid and just the way we interact with gambling. How many people are affected by it now?

“One of the biggest things for me is that Conn struggled to break into that Tyrone team for a number of years and then he got everything right off the field,” added the Sunday Life columnist.

“The payback for that was his performances on the field. He was one of the best players on the pitch in that All-Ireland final and that’s a journey in itself.

“The by-product of things going well off the pitch meant that he was able to perform on the pitch. It’s not all about that, but if people can see that and think, ‘Right, if I can get myself right as far as addiction or gambling or destructive behaviours, then my occupation or my chosen sport or whatever it is can prosper.’

“I know people will take a lot from it and get great strength from the fact he was able to talk about it. That will hopefully start a whole new debate around legislation and regulation, but more importantly, just generally getting people up and looking for help.”

Conn’s addiction came to a head in 2018, when he said: “I had just borrowed too much money and stole that much money that it all caught up with me.”

The Edendork clubman has now not gambled in over 18 months and said that Oisin has been a big help in his recovery, admitting they have a “close relationship".

"I can go to bed sleeping at night without worrying about who I owe money to, about where I’m going to get the money tomorrow,” said the midfielder.

“I can go to training. In the past I was going to training to probably get away from it and take a break from it but it was still hindering my football.

"Now I can go to training fully focused on the pitch and know what I have to do and know that nobody has anything to say to me.”

He encouraged anyone going through the same issue to reach out to family, friends or Gamblers Anonymous for help: https://www.gamblersanonymous.ie