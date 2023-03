Limited numbers will create atmosphere across Ulster after 448 days out in the cold

Fan power: Fermanagh’s Brewster Park will be the first to welcome supporters in for county action. Credit: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Come this afternoon in Enniskillen, and later on this evening in Armagh city and Omagh, you can listen out for that lesser-spotted creature; the Ulster Gaelic football fan giving out to a referee.