Fans blast Sky Sports for ‘infuriating’ grainy coverage of All-Ireland final

Viewers have complained about the Sky Sports coverage of the All-Ireland final. (Pic: Twitter)

GAA fans have blasted Sky Sports for their “infuriating” coverage of the All-Ireland football final.

On the pitch at Croke Park, it was a thrilling spectacle for the crowds as Kerry claimed a 38th All-Ireland Football title with a score of 0-20 to Galway’s 0-16.

It was another story for fans at home, however, with one posting images of grainy footage on Twitter.

One woman commented: “Shoutout to everyone trying to watch the All-Ireland final on Sky Sports and just seeing this. It's INFURIATING!!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Another dissatisfied customer said: “Sky Sports, we’re paying (thousands) for you to provide coverage of our All-Ireland GAA games, and on the day of the final you completely let us down!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Unable to hide their disappointment, one fan asked for a refund.

“This is an ALL-IRELAND FINAL!!!! Your pathetic apology for the interruption to the picture is not good enough. Reimburse me.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sky Sports have been contacted for a response.