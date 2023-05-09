Fans less than impressed as Ulster GAA confirm Final tickets will not go on general sale

Ulster GAA have confirmed that there will be no more tickets put on general sale for Sunday's Senior Football Championship Final between Armagh and Derry at St Tiernach's Park in Clones.

A small number that were released after the two competing counties were confirmed were snapped up quickly and fans hoped that more would be made available prior to the game.

However, the county board have confirmed that all the remaining tickets will be distributed amongst the two counties, clubs and season ticket holders rather than put on general sale, leaving many fans unable to attend.

Excess tickets were meant to go on sale on Monday, however none were returned to the Ulster GAA, meaning none were able to be put on general sale.

It has left a lot of fans who are not members of clubs less than impressed with the decision, even though the game is rapidly heading for a sell-out at the 29,000-capacity St Tiernach's Park.

"Following my county around the country week in and week out and because I don't live in the county anymore I loose out to band wagoners from the clubs it's madness," wrote Gavin Bradley on Twitter.

"No thought for the real fans. Id say less than 100 Derry fans travelled to kildare during the league."

Alan Moore concurred, adding: "Myself and my daughter have been to 11 Armagh games this season but because the club we are members of is in (Cavan) we can't go."

Fans were also quick to voice their displeasure on Facebook, where the sentiment was largely similar to other social media platforms.

"So a person who went to all the games from January home and away can't go to the final because they are not in a club, an absolute joke,” fumed Matthew Fegan.

Críostóir Mac Cionaoith commented: “Joke! Myself and the kids haven't missed a game this year. Mckennna Cup, league and championship.”

The Final will take place at 4pm after the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Championship clash between Armagh and Cavan at the same venue, with the Orchard County looking to make it a memorable double on Sunday.