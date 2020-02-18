Fermanagh appeal for equality as GAA funding gulf exposed

The chairman of the fundraising wing of a county board has appealed to the GAA's Central Council for more equality and clarity, following news that the spending on inter-county team preparations crept up towards £25m in 2019.

Ger Treacy is the chairman of Club Eirne, who provide funds to the Fermanagh county board. Across all 32 counties on the island, that body raised more revenue in comparison to commercial income than any other county board.

But the argument could be made that they needed to. Fermanagh had the smallest commercial income of all at only £70,757, Club Eirne's extra £221,122 helping them to the seventh smallest income overall of any county board.

By way of comparison, Dublin raised £1,807,193 in commercial income, their fundraising figure of £73,649 dwarfed by the Fermanagh effort.

Where the imbalance truly arises, however, is in the funding for games development and coaching grants. Over the period of 2007 to 2018, Dublin received £14,919,267 while Fermanagh received the least of any county at just £761,575.

"There are so many things you can question in the GAA in terms of equality. Those decisions will be made by the powers that be in Croke Park," explained Treacy.

"We could give you numerous examples of when we went to Croke Park looking funding for X, Y and Z and it wasn't forthcoming. But you have to look after your own house, there is no point in relying on grants and handouts because they are not forthcoming.

"Out of the coaching funds, the historical decision was taken by Bertie Ahern (to fund Dublin coaches) that kept rolling forward.

"I don't see that changing, and that's fair enough, I don't mind that because you look at the positive benefits it has had on the young people of Dublin, leaving aside the success they have had, but the positive impact it has had on the lives of many. So that's good and I wouldn't want that changed.

"But what I would want to see is some sort of equilibrium across the board, that we in the smaller counties get the same support that the Dublins of this world get."

Treacy's resolve to do something to help his native county was borne out of a spell in Peter Canavan's backroom team when the former Tyrone ace was senior county manager in 2012 and 2013.

"The money wasn't there and we needed to put a system in place whereby we could look after our own business, and that's where Club Eirne came in," he said.

Treacy founded the fundraising wing and at the same time a review into coaching in the county was conducted by Wexford native Micheál Martin on behalf of Croke Park.

His findings suggested they should petition Croke Park for funding of two full-time coaches, but that was turned down, leading Club Eirne to fund the roles themselves.

After five years in operation, they have reached a stage where they contributed £225,000 to the county board in 2019 and Treacy has targeted a figure of £250,000 in 2020, representing a huge leap in funding.

"It's not for me to say, but it was lauded at the county convention that without Club Eirne, Fermanagh GAA would be in a very precarious position," revealed Treacy.

"That in itself would give you the heart and encouragement to continue what we are doing."

While the suggestion of Director-General Tom Ryan that a cap imposed on funding the preparation of inter-county teams was met with derision by the Gaelic Players' Association, Treacy's time at the coalface has left him with an altogether different view.

"It's been mooted for some time when you see the disparity between what the likes of the Dublins, Mayos and Tipperarys are spending, compared to maybe the likes of the Leitrims and Fermanaghs of this world," he said. "It brings me back to the point that there is no level playing field across a few areas.

"We have to live with that, the people who are involved with Club Eirne and the people putting money into Club Eirne won't be able to change that.

"Change will only come from the top down, unfortunately. It doesn't work from the bottom up, in my opinion."