Fears for League as coronavirus grip tightens

Big call: Ryan McMenamin is adamant that his Fermanagh side will not be in a position to fulfil their opening fixture

With Fermanagh having called a halt to collective training because of a coronavirus outbreak within the squad on top of the ban on all club activity, it comes as no great surprise that manager Ryan McMenamin is now hoping that his team's important Allianz League encounter with Clare next weekend can be postponed.