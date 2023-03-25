Cullen duo make a case for the defence as Fermanagh court Division Three promotion

Lee Cullen has made an impact for Fermanagh since returning from Australia — © ©INPHO/Evan Logan

The return of the talented Cullen brothers Lee and Che to the Fermanagh Senior Football team could be said to have lit the fuse which has helped to drive the side to within striking distance to Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

When Che initially left to take up a post in Budapest and Lee made Australia his new home, it was believed that they had worn the Erne County jersey for the last time.

But when circumstances dictated that the duo should return they were only too happy to link up with Kieran Donnelly’s side.

And now with promotion to Division Two within reach, football fervour has gripped the county ahead of tomorrow’s crucial fixture against already promoted Cavan.

Just as is the case in the other three divisions, the word ‘if’ is extremely pronounced in the build-up to the tie.

With Offaly on 10 points and Fermanagh on eight, the permutations come thick and fast. If Fermanagh beat Cavan they will go up but should Offaly get the better of Down and Fermanagh lose, then Offaly will go up. And if Down and Offaly draw, then Fermanagh will also go up.

The bottom line is that Fermanagh are strongly focused on making it into the next tier having attained a level of consistency that has seen them lose only once in six League outings to date.

Che Cullen knows Fermanagh controls their own destiny — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

If the form of the Cullen brothers at the heart of the defence has been impressive, then the spread of scorers within the side has been a source of considerable encouragement to manager Donnelly.

Ryan Lyons, Ultan Kelm, Darragh McGurn, Aidan Breen, Josh Largo Ellis and Stephen McGullion have been stepping up smartly to the mark with the Cullen duo also chipping in with the odd point from their deep defensive positions.

As well as attaining their goal of promotion, Fermanagh could also find themselves at Croke Park for the Division Three Final but right now Erne feet are firmly on the ground with Che Cullen emphasising the team’s cautious approach.

“Obviously promotion would be a huge boost for our county and we know this is in our hands. It is up to us as players to pull out all the stops,” stresses Cullen.

“There is a lot expected of players in the modern game. You have to be able to defend, deliver a pass into the attack and take a score yourself.”

“And there is definitely a lot more running to be done as well and you need to have a lot of ball-playing ability.”

With players such as Sean McNally, Brandon Horan, Cian McManus and Ronan McCaffrey having settled comfortably into the Fermanagh team, manager Donnelly now has options available to him but is nonetheless picking his steps carefully as the biggest game of his tenure looms this weekend.

“There is no doubt that the team has been showing huge character this year and that’s hugely encouraging. Our more experienced players have been coming to the fore but it’s the overall team effort with substitutes playing their part which really pleases me,” insists Donnelly.

“The team is playing with belief and they are showing composure when under pressure.”