Derry will come at Fermanagh with all guns blazing, says Ryan Jones

Fermanagh powerhouse Ryan Jones needs no reminding of the setbacks that the county has endured in League and Championship football in recent years.

Jones has been around long enough to see hopes that had been built up shattered within the space of minutes on numerous occasions yet his passion for the Erne County continues to be all-consuming.

It’s little wonder, then, that the midfield giant is counting down the hours to Saturday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final, a match which he feels will prove a seismic test for his side.

“Derry are coming to us as Ulster champions and they will be keen to retain the title,” said Jones.

“We have to pick our steps very carefully in this one. We have taken lessons from our two recent games against Cavan.”

While Jones is happy to embrace what we sees as the positives, he is certainly not downplaying what he views as the negatives.

“To be honest, we have had a lot of setbacks in games this year,” he insists. “But we seem to have been able to respond to these. I suppose you could truthfully say that we never know when we are beaten. Indeed, the League has helped to breed faith within us and this certainly stood to us when it came to clinching promotion.”

It was when Fermanagh began to build momentum in the early stages of the League that Jones noted the bigger crowds and greater level of excitement at his team’s games.

“We saw that the people were getting behind us and that gave us tremendous encouragement. And we certainly really need that kind of boost on Saturday. Derry will come at us with all guns blazing so we know what to expect,” said Jones.

“They will be very keen to retain their provincial title, there is no doubt about that, so we have to be ready for what will be a real battle.”