Enniskillen Gaels must live with the best if they are to triumph in Ulster Championship, claims manager Simon Bradley

Eoin Beacom is hoping to help fire his Enniskillen Gaels side into the Ulster Final

When Enniskillen Gaels won the then prestigious St Paul’s Ulster Minor Club Tournament on New Year’s Day 2018, wise sages from the Erne County predicted that several of the players on duty that day could go on to make an impact at senior level.

That’s precisely what has happened but the acid test for the corps of youthful talent from that occasion will come on Saturday night when they line out against current Down, Ulster and All-Ireland Club champions Kilcoo in a provincial Championship Semi-Final tie that has gripped the imagination of fans in this part of the world.

Just as the Gaels were the designated underdogs in that St Paul’s Final against Ballinascreen, so too will be the side that confronts Conleith Gilligan’s revitalised warriors at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh (6pm).

Fermanagh as a county may not have become too closely acquainted with success of late but on a weekend during which the Derrygonnelly ladies football team will meet Tipperary and Munster champions Mullinahone in an All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Final, a current of optimism is wafting in the air.

Gaels manager Simon Bradley may have had to exercise patience as boys became men in a sporting context but having landed the Fermanagh Championship title, a fresh ration of confidence has permeated his side to the extent that they are uninhibited by the task confronting them.

And that’s just as well. Kilcoo may have lived dangerously in their Down Semi-Final against Clonduff and survived a close call against St Peter’s, Warrenpoint in the Final but the manner in which they destroyed Ballybay’s buoyancy in what turned out to be a one-sided Ulster Club Semi-Final clearly indicated that they have no intention of surrendering any of their coveted silverware without a fight.

This is the reason why manager Bradley is hoping to see his side scale a new peak in terms of performance against the men from the Mournes, for whom success has by and large become a way of life.

From goalkeeper Cian Newman out, the Gaels boast a galaxy of still young players who have blossomed this year having duly served their apprenticeship in the minor ranks.

Indeed Eoin Beacom, Callum Jones, John Reihill, Jonny Cassidy, Brandon Horan, Conor Love and Newman are among the players whose silken skills could see the Gaels make life difficult for Kilcoo because of their skill, tenacity and ambition.

Beacom was man of the match in that 2018 New Year’s Day Final while the others also fired the first warning shot across the bow in relation to their talent.

No wonder manager Bradley’s faith in his squad and not just in his team has soared with the passage of time.

“The core of our team have been together for some years and obviously that is a factor in our progress. But we are certainly taking nothing for granted. I have watched these boys mature and I must say this is very encouraging in terms of the future. But we’re keeping our feet on the ground,” insisted Bradley.

While Kilcoo have already had a match under their belts at the Athletic Grounds, Bradley’s men won’t be fazed by having to play at the venue.

“This is where we want to be. If you are to make real progress, you have to show that you can live with the very best,” added Bradley.

And Enniskillen Gaels will not be the only Fermanagh side with a big target to hit this weekend.

The Derrygonnelly ladies football side will confront Tipperary and Munster champions Mullinahone in the All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Final at John Locke Park, Callan, Co Kilkenny on Sunday (1.30pm).

Fresh from their convincing victory over Towers, London in the Quarter-Finals, Derrygonnelly now have their sights firmly set on the decider.