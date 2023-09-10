Enniskillen Gaels send out warning they are intent on retaining Fermanagh crown

Enniskillen Gaels have lost no time in rapping out a message to the effect that they are particularly keen to retain the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship crown which they won last year.

On Sunday afternoon the Gaels got the better of Ederney in their championship opener and, given that they appear to have more in the kitty, their prospects of further success have already been enhanced.

But, for now, manager Simon Bradley is only prepared to digest a victory over an Ederney side that worked hard but did not have their opponents’ cohesion.

Two goals within a five-minute spell halfway through the first-half from John Reihill and Conor Love appeared to have sent the Gaels on their way, yet at half-time the sides were level at 2-3 to 0-9.

But Enniskillen stepped up the pace after the break and, even though Ederney sent their longest-serving player Martin McGrath – a Fermanagh legend – into the thick of the action, it was Enniskillen who still held sway coming out on top by 2-10 to 0-12.

Meanwhile, Erne Gaels, Belleek, who were defeated by Enniskillen Gaels in last year’s county Final, strode to a comfortable victory over Belnaleck which would suggest that they could yet find themselves in title contention.

The Gaels, with Ryan Lyons particularly prominent, looked comfortable in the first-half and when he and Martin Gilfedder found the Belnaleck net, their team began to exude greater composure.

Erne Gaels led by 2-6 to 0-4 at half-time and when Shane Rooney converted a penalty for the Gaels, this put a lot more daylight between the sides.

They eventually clinched an emphatic 3-13 to 0-9 victory against a Belnaleck side for whom the Cullen brothers Lee and Ché did their best to stem the tide.

Derrygonnelly Harps, meanwhile, did not have things all their own way against Roslea before eventually coming out as 2-17 to 2-11 winners.

Derrygonnelly deployed their experience to good effect but Roslea, with Sean Quigley prominent in terms of scoring power, battled to the end.

Kinawley were stretched to the limit by a battling Devenish side that stayed on their shoulder right to the final whistle. In scoring 2-9, Kinawley had looked confident but Devenish matched their score with 1-12 of their own at the finish.