Fermanagh deserve to take promotion bid down to final day, believes manager Kieran Donnelly

Fermanagh will take their Division Three promotion bid down to the last day following Saturday’s 0-15 to 2-8 victory over Westmeath in Ederney.

The Ernemen travel to Breffni Park on Sunday to take on Cavan knowing that if they avoid defeat they will join the Blues in being promoted.

However, if Cavan are to win it leaves the door open for Offaly who would then be promoted if they can beat Down as they have a better head to head with Fermanagh.

Fermanagh looked to be cruising to victory on Saturday as they opened up a 0-13 to 0-6 lead with ten minutes to go, but goals from full back Kevin Maguire and David Lynch in the space of two minutes brought Westmeath to within a point to set up a tense finale.

However, the home side dug deep and Ultan Kelm and Che Cullen came up with big scores to steer them to victory.

“I felt we controlled that game for long periods and it would have been a real sucker punch to have lost it,” said Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly.

“I felt that the seven or eight points (lead) didn’t flatter us at any stage. The goals were sucker punches and I said to the players there that in the past we would maybe have let that affect us, but we didn’t, we went up the pitch and Ultan’s score was massive and then Cully’s point at the end, just big scores. That character is a massive part of the team this year.”

Fermanagh had played with the breeze in the first half and with Ryan Lyons, Darragh McGurn, Aidan Breen and Kelm slotting over points they went in at the break with a five point lead, 0-9 to 0-4.

However, the home side also had good goal chances for McGurn and Josh Largo Elis, whose effort crashed off the crossbar, that they failed to convert in the first half.

And Donnelly admits that there was that worry that those misses might come back to haunt them against the wind in the second half.

“You always fear that, we were cutting through them and we had those goal chances and didn’t take them. We felt that it was at least a six or seven point breeze but I thought our start to the second half was a big platform for us, we started really well and again we dominated the ball and we got two or three crucial scores to take the sting out of their potential start which they would have talked about.

“Our big players stepped up across the board at key, critical spells. It was a massive result for us,” he added.

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Cullen 0-1, C Cullen 0-1, L Flanagan; J Cassidy, S McGullion 0-1, C McManus 0-1; R Jones, B Horan; J Largo Elis, R Lyon 0-3 (3f)s, R McCaffrey; U Kelm 0-3, D McGurn 0-3 (1f), A Breen 0-2 (1’45)

Subs: C McGee for Breen (50), C Corrigan for McGurn (65), G Jones for Lyons (70), S Quigley for Corrigan (72)

WESTMEATH: J Daly; D Scahill, K Maguire 1-0, N Harte; J Dolan, R Wallace 0-2, S McCartan; S Duncan, R Connellan; S Baker, R O’Toole 0-2 (1m), C McCormack; L Loughlin 0-1, J Heslin 0-3 (3f), D Lynch 1-0

Subs: K Martin for Duncan (43), T Molloy for Baker (53), L Dolan for Loughlin (59), C Dillon for McCartan (66)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)