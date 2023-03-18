Fermanagh edge out Westmeath to move within touching distance of Division Three promotion

Fermanagh 0-15 Westmeath 2-8

Fermanagh's Josh Largo Ellis in action against Ronan Wallace of Westmeath in Ederney, Fermanagh. Photo: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Fermanagh edged closer to promotion in Division Three with a one-point victory over Westmeath in Ederney yesterday.

The Ernemen though were more convincing than the scoreline suggests having dictated the play for long periods only for two quick fire Westmeath goals with ten minutes to go bringing the visitors back to within a point.

However, the home side dug in and in the end were thoroughly deserving winners.

Fermanagh, with a strong breeze at their backs, led 0-9 to 0-4 at half time with Darragh McGurn, Ultan Kelm, Ryan Lyons and Aidan Breen among the scores.

And they remained in control after the break with Kelm, McGurn and Lyons again knocking over to put them seven up.

However, Westmeath were given hope when full back Kevin Maguire fired to the net and this was quickly followed by a David Lynch goal to set up a tense last ten minutes.

But Fermanagh were not to be denied as they saw the game out to claim the win.

SCORERS

Fermanagh: U Kelm 0-3, D McGurn 0-3 (1f), R Lyons 0-3 (3f), A Breen 0-2 (1’45), L Cullen 0-1, C Cullen 0-1, S McGullion 0-1, C McManus 0-1

Westmeath: J Heslin 0-3 (3f), K Maguire 1-0, D Lynch 1-0, R Wallace 0-2, R O’Toole 0-2 (1m), L Loughlin 0-1