Fermanagh need to find their ruthless streak against Laois, says Kieran Donnelly

Fermanagh head into their Preliminary Quarter-Final round clash with Laois in the Tailteann Cup tonight knowing nothing less than a win will do if they want to prolong their season for one more game at least.

After securing promotion to Division Two, Fermanagh may have been seen as one of the leading contenders for glory in the Tailteann Cup, however, they produced a mixed bag of performances in their three group games, in which they one won, lost one and drew one.

A failure to capitalise on periods of dominance marked out by missed opportunities has been a hallmark of the Erne side’s campaign so far and it is something their manager, Kieran Donnelly knows needs to be addressed.

He wants to see a more ruthless streak come out when Billy Sheehan and his Laois side come to Brewster Park.

“The big learning for us from the Antrim game — much like the Wexford game — is being more ruthless, not forcing things when you are on top, relaxing with that final shot and that bit of decision-making,” he admitted.

Donnelly is expecting a big challenge from Laois, but he is also expecting a reaction from his players following the seven-point loss to Antrim.

“We know Laois well from the previous year and we know they have size and scoring forwards, so we know the threat that they pose,” he added.

“They scored 1-14 against Cavan and drew with Offaly in the first round so they are going to bring that bit of size and aggression in possession which is something that we are going to have to be very focussed on.

“The boys have responded well all year; each time we have had a knock back we have come back stronger and that is something I expect from this group going into Saturday.”

On the defeat to Antrim, Donnelly felt his side were not clinical enough and also made too many errors on the day.

“It was disappointing (to lose) because of the amount of possession that we had and the amount of missed chances and unforced errors,” he pointed out.

“We felt in the first-half instead of being 0-4 to 0-1 up when we were dominating, we should have led by five or six but that has been a familiar story with us, we haven’t been maximising our chances.

“At the start of the second-half then we should have gone further ahead but didn’t and with that heat you are only going to be able to hold that period of dominance for a short time and you have to maximise that.

“Antrim then came back, and they hit everything going forwards.”

That Antrim game is nothing but a memory for Fermanagh and Donnelly knows the focus on what is now a do or die game against Laois.

“Yes, you wanted to win the game on Sunday and get straight into the Quarter-Finals, but you had that safety net there if you didn’t,” he continued.

“This is knock-out now though and it is still in our own hands to get to the Quarter-Final which is what we planned.

“It is a Championship game; it is one that our players have to relish.

“It is one that they are looking forward to and these types of games are why they train throughout the winter months.”