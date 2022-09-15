Fermanagh young guns can fire out a ray of hope for the future, says former county boss Dominic Corrigan

Former Fermanagh and Sligo football manager Dominic Corrigan admits he has two sporting targets in his sights right now.

Corrigan is strongly focused on seeing the Kinawley club side which he currently managers make significant progress in the Fermanagh Championship, and he is also anxious to see Erne county boss Kieran Donnelly keep faith in a tranche of young players whom Corrigan believes can help revitalise the county’s fortunes.

In overcoming Roslea by 1-12 to 0-10 last weekend, Kinawley received a timely boost as the Championship hots up and now Corrigan, whose two sons Ruairi and Tomas shared 1-8 between them in that game, is hoping that the team can go on to make an even bigger impact in the tournament.

Having only recently resumed his football duties following illness, Corrigan makes no secret of his dual sporting goal now that his enthusiasm and commitment have clearly been rekindled.

“Obviously I would love to see Kinawley make headway in the Fermanagh Championship. We are taking one step at a time because we know that Derrygonnelly Harps have been the dominant force in this county over the course of recent years,” said Corrigan.

It was in 2000 that Ederney broke the Harps’ stranglehold on the silverware before they regained the trophy last year.

“The Fermanagh Championship is hotting up just now and there are a few key games this weekend that will throw more light on the situation,” mused Corrigan. “Championship football tends to bring out the best in players.”

But it’s on the inter-county front that he continues to harbour a long-held cherished ambition.

“Fermanagh have never won the Ulster title and I would just love to see the Anglo-Celt Cup come to the county. God knows we have waited long enough,” insisted Corrigan.

“From a personal perspective, I believe we have a group of young players in particular who are capable of helping to form the backbone of the Fermanagh team going forward.

“I’m thinking here of players like Brandon Horan, Josh Largo Ellis, Luke Flanagan, Sean McNally and Joe McDade. These guys have all played MacRory Cup football for St Michael’s College, Enniskillen and they all have Hogan and MacRory Cup medals.

“I think this gives an insight into their talents, although of course they still have to really prove themselves in the Fermanagh jersey. This is a big ask but these younger players have already shown that they are capable of shouldering a challenge.”

Given that Fermanagh already boast a corps of seasoned personnel in skipper Declan McCusker, his brother Paul, Ultan Kelm, Kane Connor, Richard O’Callaghan, Ciaran Corrigan, Ryan Jones and Aidan Breen, Corrigan remains hopeful that manager Donnelly will be able to formulate a blend of youth and experience that might just be capable of taking the county forward.

“Obviously a prime target will be to try and get out of Division Three and the team may have a crack at the Tailteann Cup,” pointed out Corrigan.

“For the moment, I know that the county team management will be running the rule over Championship games in the county with the future very much in mind and I wish them every success in their endeavours.

"I think we all need to get behind the team and give them our unstinting support going forward.”