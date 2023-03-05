Fermanagh’s promotion bid remains on track thanks to Tipperary victory

Fermanagh 2-11 Tipperary 0-8

Fermanagh further strengthened their promotion bid as first half goals from Sean Quigley and Aidan Breen saw them secure a comfortable 2-11 to 0-8 over Tipperary in Ederney.

Those goals left the Ernemen nine clear at the interval and they were able to keep Tipperary at arm’s length throughout the second half to ease to the victory.

With two games to go, Fermanagh sit second in the Division Three table with a big promotion clash against Westmeath up next for Kieran Donnelly’s charges.

The Fermanagh boss felt it was a mixed performance by his side against the Premier County.

“I suppose people felt the game was over at half time but we felt they were still going to cause us loads of problems because they are a very physically big team.

“I was pleased with aspects, I thought in the first half we had some great scores, individual scores.

“I thought we were defensively really sound, just a couple of mistakes we were frustrated with. We felt at times we were allowing them a run on us when they probably shouldn’t have been. That was Just our errors but that is something we can tidy up massively.

“But look, I’m happy the way we managed the game out,” he said.

Quigley was back in the starting line-up and he made his presence felt early on as he netted his third goal in three games after ten minutes.

Ryan Jones put Ultan Kelm racing through on goal and although Tipperary goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly made the save, Quigley volleyed the rebound to the roof of the net to put Fermanagh into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

The visitors then lost key midfielder Jack Kennedy to a black card and Fermanagh made the most of the extra man as Breen slotted home the home team’s second goal after a good move up the pitch to leave the home team 2-6 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Tipperary made a good start to the second half as Teddy Doyle landed two points but in a low-key half Fermanagh able to keep the scoreboard ticking over to maintain a comfortable cushion to cruise to the win.

Westmeath are now next up for Fermanagh and Donnelly says it is one that they are looking forward to.

“It’ll be a championship feel to it, there will be that buzz about the county leading up to it. It’s up to us to really focus down on it and I think the boys have responded well to every training session, every week we know we need to keep improving so it will be one to look forward to,” he said.

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, L Cullen 0-1, J Cassidy; A Breen 1-2, S McGullion 0-2, R McCaffrey; R Jones, B Horan; J Largo Elis 0-1 R Lyons, U Kelm; C McGee, T McCaffrey 0-1, S Quigley 1-1 (1m)

Subs – G Jones for Lyons (25), D McCusker for Breen (47), C Corrigan 0-2 (1m) for McGee (47), C Cullen for Flanagan (56), D King 0-1 for Quigley (65)

Tipperary: M O’Reilly 0-1 (f); S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; E Moloney, K Fahey 0-1, C O’Shaughessy; P Feehan, J Kennedy 0-2 (1f); M Stokes 0-1, D Leahy, T Doyle 0-2; C Kennedy, C Cadell, S O’Connor

Subs – M Russell for C Kennedy (45), S Quirke 0-1 (m) for O’Connor (48), R Quigley for Cadell (48), C Deely for Eviston (57), L Boland for Leahy (59)

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh)